Hailey Bieber Just Wore Kendall Jenner's Favorite Off-Duty Uniform

Rarely do the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get spotted by the paparazzi in anything but a precisely put-together and highly impressive outfit, usually designed by Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, or The Row. But the models' Instagram feeds tell a different style story, one that's far more casual and relaxed. There, both Jenner and Bieber can regularly be seen wearing not just similar off-duty uniforms, but the exact same one: denim overalls. And Bieber just pulled her tried-and-true pair out yet again.

The mom-to-be—who just wrapped up her press tour in New York City for the opening of Rhode's Pocket Pop-Up that saw her in looks by Alessandra Rich, Phoebe Philo, and Ferragamo, not to mention custom Balmain and Magda Butrym—posted a selfie to her Instagram stories this week wearing a pair of classic-blue overalls with a red T-shirt, flip flops, gold hoops, and plenty of her new viral blushes. The photo was taken from a grassy area housing little red flowers in the same shade as her shirt and cheek color, a particularly nice aesthetic touch.

Prior to this occasion, Bieber's styled overalls with heels and a floor-length coat for date night with Justin, while Jenner tends to keep hers strictly comfortable, pairing them with her go-to Birkenstock Boston clogs. Either way, the unexpected denim choice always ends up looking cool and buy-worthy when the duo breaks it out, and this time is no exception. Scroll down to see Bieber's latest overalls outfit and shop some of our favorite pairs.

WHO: Hailey Bieber

WHO: Kendall Jenner

Shop overalls:

Levi's Vintage Overalls $128 SHOP NOW These are my personal favorites. After all, Levi's is the original denim brand.

Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Lighthouse Wash $158 SHOP NOW Oh, the white is so chic (albeit dangerous).

Free People Ziggy Denim Overalls $98 SHOP NOW The Ziggy style is a fan favorite for sure.

Reformation River Relaxed Denim Overalls $218 SHOP NOW I'd style mine just like they did.

POLO RALPH LAUREN Denim Overalls $350 SHOP NOW These are selling out so quickly. Act fast.

Free People Ziggy Denim Overalls $98 SHOP NOW This wash is great if you want your overalls look to be slightly dressed up.

Madewell x Kaihara Denim Oversized Carpenter $228 $90 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

HIDDEN JEANS Baggy Denim Cargo Overalls $90 SHOP NOW I'm particularly loving the cargo detailing on these.