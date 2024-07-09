Hailey Bieber Just Wore Kendall Jenner's Favorite Off-Duty Uniform

Rarely do the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get spotted by the paparazzi in anything but a precisely put-together and highly impressive outfit, usually designed by Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, or The Row. But the models' Instagram feeds tell a different style story, one that's far more casual and relaxed. There, both Jenner and Bieber can regularly be seen wearing not just similar off-duty uniforms, but the exact same one: denim overalls. And Bieber just pulled her tried-and-true pair out yet again.

The mom-to-be—who just wrapped up her press tour in New York City for the opening of Rhode's Pocket Pop-Up that saw her in looks by Alessandra Rich, Phoebe Philo, and Ferragamo, not to mention custom Balmain and Magda Butrym—posted a selfie to her Instagram stories this week wearing a pair of classic-blue overalls with a red T-shirt, flip flops, gold hoops, and plenty of her new viral blushes. The photo was taken from a grassy area housing little red flowers in the same shade as her shirt and cheek color, a particularly nice aesthetic touch.

Prior to this occasion, Bieber's styled overalls with heels and a floor-length coat for date night with Justin, while Jenner tends to keep hers strictly comfortable, pairing them with her go-to Birkenstock Boston clogs. Either way, the unexpected denim choice always ends up looking cool and buy-worthy when the duo breaks it out, and this time is no exception. Scroll down to see Bieber's latest overalls outfit and shop some of our favorite pairs.

Hailey Bieber wearing a red T-shirt and baggy denim overalls in a high-up selfie in the grass.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner wearing a green sports bra and overalls with a dog.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

WHO: Kendall Jenner

Shop overalls:

Vintage Overalls
Levi's
Vintage Overalls

These are my personal favorites. After all, Levi's is the original denim brand.

Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Lighthouse Wash
Madewell
Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls in Lighthouse Wash

Oh, the white is so chic (albeit dangerous).

Ziggy Denim Overalls
Free People
Ziggy Denim Overalls

The Ziggy style is a fan favorite for sure.

River Relaxed Denim Overalls
Reformation
River Relaxed Denim Overalls

I'd style mine just like they did.

Denim Overalls
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Denim Overalls

These are selling out so quickly. Act fast.

Free People, Ziggy Denim Overalls
Free People
Ziggy Denim Overalls

This wash is great if you want your overalls look to be slightly dressed up.

Madewell x Kaihara, Denim Oversized Carpenter
Madewell x Kaihara
Denim Oversized Carpenter

Sale alert!

Baggy Denim Cargo Overalls
HIDDEN JEANS
Baggy Denim Cargo Overalls

I'm particularly loving the cargo detailing on these.

Ziggy Denim Overalls
Free People
Ziggy Denim Overalls

Ahhh timeless.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

