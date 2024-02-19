All of the Afterparty Looks You Missed From Last Night’s BAFTAs

By Natalie Munro
published

It's no secret that oftentimes, afterparty looks trump those spotted on the red carpet, and last night's post-BAFTAs ensembles certainly made a case for this. From Kaia Gerber's gold starburst dress to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's polka-dot-embossed sheer skirt and Sheila Atim's draped Versace dress, some of the best looks of the night were showcased after hours. In case you missed them, I've rounded up the best afterparty looks from last night's BAFTAs below. Happy scrolling.

THE BEST AFTERPARTY OUTFITS FROM THE 2024 BAFTAS

BAFTAS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kaia Gerber
Wear: Celine
Styled By: Nicky Yates

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Dua Lipa
Wear: Valentino
Styled By: Lorenzo Posocco

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Alexa Chung
Wear: Bode

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Wear: Valentino
Styled By: Lorenzo Posocco

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sheila Atim
Wear: Versace

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jameela Jamil
Wear: Gaurav Gupta, Roger Vivier, L'Atelier Nawbar
Styled By: Dena Neustadter Giannini

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rochelle Humes
Wear: Lapointe
Styled By: Kelly Hidge

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Phoebe Dynevor

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emily Blunt
Wear: Moschino

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rhoda Ofori-Attah
Wear: Susan Fang, Milina London
Styled By: Laura Parkes

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Anya Taylor-Joy 
Wear: Fendi

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rosamund Pike
Wear: Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Florence Pugh
Wear: David Koma
Styled By: Rebecca Corbin-Murray

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sophie Ellis Bextor

Explore More:
Award Shows Celebrity Style
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸