All of the Afterparty Looks You Missed From Last Night’s BAFTAs
It's no secret that oftentimes, afterparty looks trump those spotted on the red carpet, and last night's post-BAFTAs ensembles certainly made a case for this. From Kaia Gerber's gold starburst dress to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's polka-dot-embossed sheer skirt and Sheila Atim's draped Versace dress, some of the best looks of the night were showcased after hours. In case you missed them, I've rounded up the best afterparty looks from last night's BAFTAs below. Happy scrolling.
THE BEST AFTERPARTY OUTFITS FROM THE 2024 BAFTAS
Who: Kaia Gerber
Wear: Celine
Styled By: Nicky Yates
Who: Dua Lipa
Wear: Valentino
Styled By: Lorenzo Posocco
Who: Alexa Chung
Wear: Bode
Who: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Wear: Valentino
Styled By: Lorenzo Posocco
Who: Sheila Atim
Wear: Versace
Who: Jameela Jamil
Wear: Gaurav Gupta, Roger Vivier, L'Atelier Nawbar
Styled By: Dena Neustadter Giannini
Who: Rochelle Humes
Wear: Lapointe
Styled By: Kelly Hidge
Who: Phoebe Dynevor
Who: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba
Who: Emily Blunt
Wear: Moschino
Who: Rhoda Ofori-Attah
Wear: Susan Fang, Milina London
Styled By: Laura Parkes
Who: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Who: Anya Taylor-Joy
Wear: Fendi
Who: Rosamund Pike
Wear: Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha
Who: Florence Pugh
Wear: David Koma
Styled By: Rebecca Corbin-Murray
Who: Sophie Ellis Bextor
Every Single Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look from the 2024 BAFTAs
