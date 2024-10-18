Zoe Saldaña Arrived at the Airport in the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Security a Breeze

(Image credit: Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images)

Unless you're heading on an international flight, the bulk of your travel time is spent at the airport, not in the air. It's recommended to arrive two hours before your flight's departure time to account for delays—mostly in security—and I don't know about you guys, but those two hours usually feel more like five. It's draining and can easily make traveling feel like more of a hassle than it's worth. But what if you could significantly decrease that time by simply being smart about what you wear to the airport? Would you do it? I know I would.

Zoe Saldaña is on board too. For her recent trip to New York City, the actress crafted a put-together and elevated travel look that was still comfortable, and more importantly, TSA-friendly. Entering the baggage claim area, she was spotted wearing a black cardigan and relaxed denim underneath an almost floor-length, espresso-colored coat. With the ensemble, she added a newsboy cap, sunglasses, and a Saint Laurent Bea bag in a perfect "personal item" size. The winner of her outfit, though? Well, that could only be her soft-leather loafers, also by Saint Laurent, that no doubt made security a breeze. It's no wonder they're quite nearly sold out.

On Zoe Saldaña: Saint Laurent Le Loafer Penny Slippers ($995) and Le 5 à 7 Bea in Grained Leather ($3450)

Unlike some other celebrities who show up to the departures area in stilettos, lace-up boots, or the wildest I've ever seen, pantaleggings (I'm looking at you, Posh), Saldaña understands the major benefits that come with smart and strategic airport dressing. Follow her lead in the comfortable-chic shoe department before your next flight by shopping our favorite pairs below.

Shop more loafers:

