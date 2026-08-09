This Affordable, French-Inspired Style Tweak Makes Any Outfit Instantly Chicer

Suddenly, celebrities are stepping out wearing the laidback accessory you're most likely to see in the South of France. Keep scrolling to see why the bandana is having a moment right now.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
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Bandana summer accessory trend 2026
(Image credit: Splash News, @kendall Jenner @elsahosk)
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I’m a great believer that a good accessory has the power to make or break an outfit. Too little effort can leave a look feeling unfinished, whilst overloading can risk overwhelming it altogether. As my own personal style mostly leans into pared-back simplicity (or whatever the Gen Z version of that is), when I’m choosing my add-ons I do so very carefully.

That is precisely why, when I saw not one, not two, but three of my top five celebrities all sporting the same affordable, French-girl inspired bandana this week, I knew it was something worth sharing.

Image of Zendaya and Tom Holland. She is wearing the bandana.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Splash News)

With all eyes on Zendaya after the leak that her Surrey nuptials are imminent, I found myself less interested in how many rings she had on her finger, and more on the brown-and-blue bandana wrapped around her head. Though it has quietly become a signature style of Z’s (post-big chop), bandanas tied in such a way are synonymous with French nonchalance, and so it's impossible for them to ever really "go out of fashion".

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Given how they both dress up a look and hide a multitude of sins, its clear why they've become a fan favourite this summer. Take Zendaya's look, for example—From her shirred midi dress to the OG ugly shoe, the Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flat, there's a effortlessness that could stray into "got ready in a hurry" territory if not for her pretty bandana. With just the addition of a simple scarf, her look feels less just-rolled-out-of-bed and more deliberately curated.

Elsa hosk wears the bandana trend

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Equally into the bandana's laidback charm, Elsa Hosk's recent Instagram posts have been full of headscarf styling. Whether worn with sleek black capri leggings and a funnel-neck windbreaker or a pretty Broderie dress and Celine’s viral oversized specs, she rarely seems to go a day without one of these incredibly chic neckerchiefs.

@Kendall Jenner wears the zendaya elsa hosk bandana summer accessory trend 2026.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

And Kendall Jenner? Well she's been wearing hers for slow weekends with a country western-inspired pair of dungarees and comfortable clog or a white T-shirt and black tailored trousers in Japan with Jacob Elordi. With it costing no more than a couple of pounds (depending where you go), it's a relatively affordable way to add instant polish. So if you like the sound of an accessory that's ready for bad hair days, good outfit days and everything in-between, scroll on to shop the best bandanas right now.

Shop the French Girl and Celebrity Approved Bandana Trend Below:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.