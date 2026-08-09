I’m a great believer that a good accessory has the power to make or break an outfit. Too little effort can leave a look feeling unfinished, whilst overloading can risk overwhelming it altogether. As my own personal style mostly leans into pared-back simplicity (or whatever the Gen Z version of that is), when I’m choosing my add-ons I do so very carefully.
That is precisely why, when I saw not one, not two, but three of my top five celebrities all sporting the same affordable, French-girl inspired bandana this week, I knew it was something worth sharing.
With all eyes on Zendaya after the leak that her Surrey nuptials are imminent, I found myself less interested in how many rings she had on her finger, and more on the brown-and-blue bandana wrapped around her head. Though it has quietly become a signature style of Z’s (post-big chop), bandanas tied in such a way are synonymous with French nonchalance, and so it's impossible for them to ever really "go out of fashion".
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Given how they both dress up a look and hide a multitude of sins, its clear why they've become a fan favourite this summer. Take Zendaya's look, for example—From her shirred midi dress to the OG ugly shoe, the Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flat, there's a effortlessness that could stray into "got ready in a hurry" territory if not for her pretty bandana. With just the addition of a simple scarf, her look feels less just-rolled-out-of-bed and more deliberately curated.
And Kendall Jenner? Well she's been wearing hers for slow weekends with a country western-inspired pair of dungarees and comfortable clog or a white T-shirt and black tailored trousers in Japan with Jacob Elordi. With it costing no more than a couple of pounds (depending where you go), it's a relatively affordable way to add instant polish. So if you like the sound of an accessory that's ready for bad hair days, good outfit days and everything in-between, scroll on to shop the best bandanas right now.
Shop the French Girl and Celebrity Approved Bandana Trend Below:
ASOS DESIGN
Small Headscarf
This would look just as chic in autumn.
Next
Pink Heart Headscarf
So cute with a aqua skirt this summer.
Miu Miu
Poplin Bandana
I've yet to find a Miu Miu buy I don't instantly love.
Free People
So Silk Printed Bandana
This comes in 4 different colours and patterns.
Zimmermann
Printed Silk Head Wrap
Find me a prettier print, I dare you.
If Only If
Headscarf
A Who What Wear editors favourite.
Free People
New Horizons Bandana Headband
The elastic takes out any peaky tying.
Omnes
Tahiti Headscarf
The contrasting polka-dot is a nice touch.
Anthropologie
Multi Stripe Headscarf
This has gone straight into my basket.
Arket
Crochet Triangle Scar
This looks almost identical to Elsa's.
RRL
Printed Cotton-Voile Scarf
Something extra special to style up your blue denim.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.