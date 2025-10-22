Listen, I Love Suede, But This Bag Trend Makes Boring Blue Jeans Look Even More Elegant

Throughout the fall season, every year, I wear my trusty blue jeans with boots. While they are a classic style, it can be challenging to make a pair of plain jeans look elegant, as they're pretty casual at their core. Even if I wear a luxe handbag, such as a suede one, my outfits still feel a little underwhelming. According to Amanda Seyfried, there’s one bag, in particular, that will make your jeans look elegant: woven handbags.
Seyfried was spotted recently in NYC, wearing a black shirt jacket, wide-leg jeans, black boots, and a stunning woven Bottega Veneta Boston bag that was a hit in the early 2000s and is now a vintage dream item. She looked effortless and so very elegant. The added texture of the bag was the right choice, as a suede one, while rich-looking, isn't quite at the level of a woven one. I’m a fan of textured items, in general, but a textured accessory is just genius. If you think so too, keep scrolling through to recreate Seyfried’s outfit and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.