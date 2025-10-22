Nobody Wants This Actress Justine Lupe on the Revealing Dress That Required a "Check-In on the Butt"

(Image credit: Getty Images)
What do Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie have to do with Justine Lupe's red carpet style? Well, the Nobody Wants This actress explained the connection in our new podcast episode out today. When asked about her 2025 Emmys look—a sheer Carolina Herrera number—Lupe said that she had some qualms about wearing such a revealing dress but was emboldened by the two leading ladies. "It was helpful that Dakota Johnson wore a see-through dress and Margot Robbie wore a see-through dress in the two weeks leading up to [the Emmys]. I was like, yes, exactly, thank you for paving the way for me, ladies. I can do this!"

Lupe, who is the cover star of Who What Wear's first-ever Parents Issue, also spilled more behind-the-scenes details about the spectacular dress. "I had never done anything like this, so I didn't quite know how to navigate it with everything showing. Part of the beauty of the dress is how sheer it is. You don't want to add another layer of thickness to it. You want it to just be what it is, which is fairly transparent. But also, we were like, is my butt okay? Checking in on the butt. What underwear will work with this? Do we see a panty line? What do we do? So we went through several steps to try and figure out how to make that work."

Scroll down to see her Emmys dress in all of its sequined glory. Then, listen to our full podcast episode with Justine Lupe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and see how we styled the Nobody Wants This actress in Chloé, Chanel, Miu Miu, and more for our cover story.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Justine Lupe: Carolina Herrera dress

Justine Lupe discusses her 2025 Emmys red carpet dress by Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupe's 2025 Emmys dress was instantly iconic.

Justine Lupe wears a pink dress in a new photoshoot for Who What Wear&#039;s Parents Issue

(Image credit: Lena Melnik for Who What Wear)

Read our in-depth profile on Justine Lupe here.

