We’ve all had those moments when we don’t want to try so hard with an outfit. You want to look presentable and even cool, but don’t have the energy to give it your all. At least, I’ve totally been there before. It’s a dilemma I face often while living in NYC, especially when I just have a few errands I need to run. Well, Chloë Sevigny wore the perfect outfit to sport in a busy city known for cool residents, and thankfully, it includes a pair of sweatpants.
The actress was recently spotted in NYC wearing a pair of navy blue sweatpants paired with black mule clogs, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a perfectly patinaed leather jacket. I gasped at how effortless she looked. Finally, an outfit that made even sweatpants look pretty cool. I know they aren’t every fashion lover’s cup of tea, but there are just days when even the chicest of us just need to throw on a pair of sweats, and Sevigny is one of the chicest among us. I, for one, will be wearing an iteration of this outfit often for running errands or picking up takeout on a random night. If you’re into her look and want to re-create it, keep scrolling to shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.