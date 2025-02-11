The Coolest Legging and Bike Shorts Outfits This Spring Will Feature This Affordable Trend
While I may not have a ton in common with Hailey Bieber, two things that definitely come to mind are a love of fashion and a penchant for going to pilates classes and wearing leggings or bike shorts to do so. In my frequent pilates classes, I can't help but notice that much of what my fellow classmates wear could very well be inspired by Bieber, whose pilates outfits routinely get breathless coverage by those of us in fashion media. And yes, I'm here to provide coverage of another one.
Bieber is back in Los Angeles after an extended visit to NYC, and she and Justin were just photographed exiting her favorite haunt: Forma Pilates. I immediately noticed that paired with her black bike shorts was a sporty trend that's the perfect match for both bike shorts and leggings—and can be found at affordable price points all over the internet). The trend is a windbreaker, and Bieber opted for a vintage kelly green one by Fila. I love pairing something lightweight and oversized on top with my leggings and bike shorts, and not to speak for Bieber, but I think she does too.
Keep scrolling to see how she styled her windbreaker, and shop my favorite options on the internet—all under $150.
On Hailey Bieber: Fila jacket; The Row bag
Shop Windbreakers to Wear With Leggings and Bike Shorts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Sorry, White Tops—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Elegant Alt
It girl approved.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore a Rich Kitten-Heel Trend That's Worth Swapping Flats For
Well, this is new.
By Allyson Payer
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the New Leather Jacket Trend That Sold Out on Zara Immediately
No pants needed.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is Much More 2025
It's inspired by a rare gemstone.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If You're Anti–Skinny Pants, This Is the Outfit That'll Make Baggy Trousers Look Current in 2025
Hailey Bieber knows the way.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Elegant Outfit Hailey and Zoë Pack for Every Destination, From London to NYC
No matter what.
By Eliza Huber
-
Take a Break, Blazers—This Is the Spring Jacket Trend Chic People Will Wear With Jeans Instead
As seen on Hollywood's new It girl.
By Allyson Payer