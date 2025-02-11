The Coolest Legging and Bike Shorts Outfits This Spring Will Feature This Affordable Trend

While I may not have a ton in common with Hailey Bieber, two things that definitely come to mind are a love of fashion and a penchant for going to pilates classes and wearing leggings or bike shorts to do so. In my frequent pilates classes, I can't help but notice that much of what my fellow classmates wear could very well be inspired by Bieber, whose pilates outfits routinely get breathless coverage by those of us in fashion media. And yes, I'm here to provide coverage of another one.

Bieber is back in Los Angeles after an extended visit to NYC, and she and Justin were just photographed exiting her favorite haunt: Forma Pilates. I immediately noticed that paired with her black bike shorts was a sporty trend that's the perfect match for both bike shorts and leggings—and can be found at affordable price points all over the internet). The trend is a windbreaker, and Bieber opted for a vintage kelly green one by Fila. I love pairing something lightweight and oversized on top with my leggings and bike shorts, and not to speak for Bieber, but I think she does too.

Keep scrolling to see how she styled her windbreaker, and shop my favorite options on the internet—all under $150.

Hailey Bieber wearing a green windbreaker with bike shorts and sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Fila jacket; The Row bag

Shop Windbreakers to Wear With Leggings and Bike Shorts

Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Oversized Repel Uv Protection Jacket
Nike
Sportswear Everything Woven Oversized Repel UV Protection Jacket

Stretch Woven in Stride Half Zip Pullover
Beyond Yoga
Stretch Woven in Stride Half Zip Pullover

Water and Wind Protection Cropped Anorak
ZARA
Water and Wind Protection Cropped Anorak

Windrunner Water Repellent Jacket
Nike
Windrunner Water Repellent Jacket

Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket
The North Face
Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket

Lululemon, Define Relaxed-Fit Jacket
Lululemon
Define Relaxed-Fit Jacket

New Balance, Australian Open Woven Jacket
New Balance
Australian Open Woven Jacket

Skateboarding Windbreaker
Adidas
Skateboarding Windbreaker

Swiftbreaker Water Resistant Windbreaker Anorak
Outdoor Research
Swiftbreaker Water Resistant Windbreaker Anorak

Athleta, Dawn 1/2 Zip Popover
Athleta
Dawn 1/2 Zip Popover

