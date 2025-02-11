The Coolest Legging and Bike Shorts Outfits This Spring Will Feature This Affordable Trend

While I may not have a ton in common with Hailey Bieber, two things that definitely come to mind are a love of fashion and a penchant for going to pilates classes and wearing leggings or bike shorts to do so. In my frequent pilates classes, I can't help but notice that much of what my fellow classmates wear could very well be inspired by Bieber, whose pilates outfits routinely get breathless coverage by those of us in fashion media. And yes, I'm here to provide coverage of another one.

Bieber is back in Los Angeles after an extended visit to NYC, and she and Justin were just photographed exiting her favorite haunt: Forma Pilates. I immediately noticed that paired with her black bike shorts was a sporty trend that's the perfect match for both bike shorts and leggings—and can be found at affordable price points all over the internet). The trend is a windbreaker, and Bieber opted for a vintage kelly green one by Fila. I love pairing something lightweight and oversized on top with my leggings and bike shorts, and not to speak for Bieber, but I think she does too.

Keep scrolling to see how she styled her windbreaker, and shop my favorite options on the internet—all under $150.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Fila jacket; The Row bag

