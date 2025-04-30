The Reviews Are In: This Is the Best Sneaker Color Trend to Wear With White Jeans

Some might still cling to the old-school fashion rule that white jeans are off-limits between Labor Day and Memorial Day, but here at Who What Wear, we firmly believe that white denim is a year-round staple. Regardless of your stance, though, if you choose to style these jeans with sneakers, the only sneaker color that ensures a stylish match is white.

We’re not the ones setting the tone this time—Sofia Richie Grainge is. While out and about in Los Angeles this week, Grainge was spotted wearing a cable-knit sweater, a raffia handbag, and wide-leg white jeans, paired with retro-inspired white Reebok sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes ($90); Loro Piana Extra Pocket Wicker Bag ($7700)

The combination of white sneakers and white jeans feels fresh, intentional, and effortlessly chic. It’s a minimalist pairing that feels modern yet timeless, with the versatility to transition from brunch to errands to dinner. The clean lines and tonal look create a subtle sophistication that works in any season, making it one of the most foolproof and anything-but-boring style formulas around. So, if you're inspired to recreate Grainge's spring-ready outfit, keep scrolling to shop the best white sneakers and jean pairings.

Shop the Best White Sneakers and Jeans

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Shoes $90 SHOP NOW The exact pair Grainge owns.

LEVI'S 501 Straight Jeans $98 SHOP NOW A staple.

Reformation Terra Sneakers $198 SHOP NOW These are more off an off-white hue, but they're so chic.

BP. Mid Rise Baggy Jeans $60 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

j.crew Rec Sneakers $138 $80 SHOP NOW I'm shocked this editor-favorite pair is still on sale and in stock.

AGOLDE Low Curve Jeans $238 SHOP NOW This slouchy design is so polished.

Dries Van Noten White Leather Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW I'm not a sneaker person, but every time I see someone wearing these, they make me want to buy them.

ZARA Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW Low-rise denim lovers, these are for you.