The Reviews Are In: This Is the Best Sneaker Color Trend to Wear With White Jeans
Crisp, polished, and timeless.
Some might still cling to the old-school fashion rule that white jeans are off-limits between Labor Day and Memorial Day, but here at Who What Wear, we firmly believe that white denim is a year-round staple. Regardless of your stance, though, if you choose to style these jeans with sneakers, the only sneaker color that ensures a stylish match is white.
We’re not the ones setting the tone this time—Sofia Richie Grainge is. While out and about in Los Angeles this week, Grainge was spotted wearing a cable-knit sweater, a raffia handbag, and wide-leg white jeans, paired with retro-inspired white Reebok sneakers.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes ($90); Loro Piana Extra Pocket Wicker Bag ($7700)
The combination of white sneakers and white jeans feels fresh, intentional, and effortlessly chic. It’s a minimalist pairing that feels modern yet timeless, with the versatility to transition from brunch to errands to dinner. The clean lines and tonal look create a subtle sophistication that works in any season, making it one of the most foolproof and anything-but-boring style formulas around. So, if you're inspired to recreate Grainge's spring-ready outfit, keep scrolling to shop the best white sneakers and jean pairings.
Shop the Best White Sneakers and Jeans
I'm not a sneaker person, but every time I see someone wearing these, they make me want to buy them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
