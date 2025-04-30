The Reviews Are In: This Is the Best Sneaker Color Trend to Wear With White Jeans

Crisp, polished, and timeless.

Sofia Richie wears a white sweater, white jeans, and white sneakers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Some might still cling to the old-school fashion rule that white jeans are off-limits between Labor Day and Memorial Day, but here at Who What Wear, we firmly believe that white denim is a year-round staple. Regardless of your stance, though, if you choose to style these jeans with sneakers, the only sneaker color that ensures a stylish match is white.

We’re not the ones setting the tone this time—Sofia Richie Grainge is. While out and about in Los Angeles this week, Grainge was spotted wearing a cable-knit sweater, a raffia handbag, and wide-leg white jeans, paired with retro-inspired white Reebok sneakers.

Sofia Richie wears a white sweater, white jeans, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes ($90); Loro Piana Extra Pocket Wicker Bag ($7700)

The combination of white sneakers and white jeans feels fresh, intentional, and effortlessly chic. It’s a minimalist pairing that feels modern yet timeless, with the versatility to transition from brunch to errands to dinner. The clean lines and tonal look create a subtle sophistication that works in any season, making it one of the most foolproof and anything-but-boring style formulas around. So, if you're inspired to recreate Grainge's spring-ready outfit, keep scrolling to shop the best white sneakers and jean pairings.

Shop the Best White Sneakers and Jeans

Women's Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
Reebok
Women's Club C 85 Vintage Shoes

The exact pair Grainge owns.

501 Straight
LEVI'S
501 Straight Jeans

A staple.

Terra Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneakers

These are more off an off-white hue, but they're so chic.

Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
BP.
Mid Rise Baggy Jeans

You can't beat this price.

Rec Sneakers in Leather
j.crew
Rec Sneakers

I'm shocked this editor-favorite pair is still on sale and in stock.

Low Curve Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Curve Jeans

This slouchy design is so polished.

White Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
White Leather Sneakers

I'm not a sneaker person, but every time I see someone wearing these, they make me want to buy them.

Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Low-rise denim lovers, these are for you.

Seychelles Amalfi Leather Sneakers
Seychelles
Amalfi Leather Sneakers

Obsessed.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸