I think we can all agree that leggings meet many airport outfit requirements. Looking chic isn't necessarily one of them. And if there's anyone who knows a thing or two about looking chic and elevated for flights, it's Kate Moss, who has been photographed looking chic at the airport since the '90s.
While departing her hotel in Paris to catch a flight this week, Moss was spotted wearing three pieces that combined to provide the perfect example of a chic airport outfit for summer, and there wasn't a pair of leggings or sneakers in sight. The three pieces included a slip dress, an oversized blazer, and a pair of ballet flats. The easy fit of the dress allows for comfort, the blazer provides warmth on chilly planes, and the ballet flats give you walkability in the terminals. I get that wearing a dress to the airport might not be the typical choice, but a relaxed-fitting, classic slip dress works perfectly, and can be repurposed once you arrive at your destination.
Keep scrolling to see Moss' look for yourself and shop the only three pieces needed to recreate the chic summer travel outfit.