Jeans Are the Foundation of My Capsule Wardrobe—5 Fresh Ways I'm Styling Them for 2025
What's the best way to ease yourself into a new year of style I hear you ask? Start with the basics; those trusty wardrobe classics you never tire of and always feel yourself in. For me (and most people I know), jeans are firmly on this list. Whatever the season, whatever my sartorial mood, I always know I'll be happy in a nicely-fitting pair of jeans.
But in 2025, I'm looking for new ways to wear my denim. Often all it takes is a subtle tweak or two to breathe new life into your most-worn outfits: an updated shoe here, or a splash of a trending colour there. And of course, there's no harm in turning back to your favourite formulas when all else fails.
Over the past few weeks, I've been bookmarking jeans outfits that have caught my eye on Instagram, and in these early days of 2025, they've already served as handy inspiration. Whether you borrow a few stylish elements from the below looks or re-create them entirely, I'm confident you'll be glad you kept scrolling.
5 Fresh and Chic Outfits With Jeans I'm Rotating in 2025:
1. Suede Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Our collective love of suede is set to reach new heights in 2025, so adding a suede jacket to your jeans look is a smart way to align it with this season's trends. Bonus points for incorporating a red cardigan, like Liv.
Shop the look:
2. Silk Blouse + Bootcut Jeans + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Sylvie is my most-trusted source of elegant yet simple outfits, and this one is no exception. Plus, it features a jeans cut I'm yet to experiment with—her mastery of the bootcut has convinced me to try it.
Shop the look:
3. Wrap Cardigan + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: Knitwear is the key to keeping cosy with ease as we start the slow crawl into spring. A wrap cardigan is a chic update that works with all denim shapes, from slim-leg to boyfriend.
Shop the look:
4. Leather Blazer + Barrel Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Despite all the colour trends to get excited about this year, I've refused to leave my affinity for black clothing in 2024. So, Lucy's monochrome outfit is right up my street. It's refreshingly simple, but the barrel jeans and ballet flat pairing make it feel current.
Shop the look:
COS releases this jumper in multiple shades every winter and the quality is always incredible.
Style these with everything from jeans and wide-leg trousers to maxi skirts and dresses.
5. Trench Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Spring is coming, which means trench coats will once again steal the outerwear spotlight. No complaints here. Wear with jeans and sneakers for a timeless look with a sporty twist.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
