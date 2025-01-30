Jeans Are the Foundation of My Capsule Wardrobe—5 Fresh Ways I'm Styling Them for 2025

By
published
in Features

What's the best way to ease yourself into a new year of style I hear you ask? Start with the basics; those trusty wardrobe classics you never tire of and always feel yourself in. For me (and most people I know), jeans are firmly on this list. Whatever the season, whatever my sartorial mood, I always know I'll be happy in a nicely-fitting pair of jeans.

But in 2025, I'm looking for new ways to wear my denim. Often all it takes is a subtle tweak or two to breathe new life into your most-worn outfits: an updated shoe here, or a splash of a trending colour there. And of course, there's no harm in turning back to your favourite formulas when all else fails.

Over the past few weeks, I've been bookmarking jeans outfits that have caught my eye on Instagram, and in these early days of 2025, they've already served as handy inspiration. Whether you borrow a few stylish elements from the below looks or re-create them entirely, I'm confident you'll be glad you kept scrolling.

5 Fresh and Chic Outfits With Jeans I'm Rotating in 2025:

1. Suede Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Loafers

Jeans outfits 2025: @_livmadeline wears a suede jacket with baggy jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Our collective love of suede is set to reach new heights in 2025, so adding a suede jacket to your jeans look is a smart way to align it with this season's trends. Bonus points for incorporating a red cardigan, like Liv.

Shop the look:

Will Jacket - Camel Suede - Goat Leather
Sézane
Will Jacket

Trust French brand Sézane to release a beautiful take on this trend.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

You'll reach for this all through 2025.

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

These jeans come in 15 different washes. Yes, really!

Suede Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Suede Penny Loafers

A wear-everyday kind of shoe.

2. Silk Blouse + Bootcut Jeans + Kitten Heels

Jeans outfits 2025: @sylviemus_ wears a black coat with flared jeans and kitten heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Sylvie is my most-trusted source of elegant yet simple outfits, and this one is no exception. Plus, it features a jeans cut I'm yet to experiment with—her mastery of the bootcut has convinced me to try it.

Shop the look:

The Boyfriend: Silk Satin, Pearl
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Silk Satin, Pearl

Stunning, but in an understated way.

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

The quality of this is seriously impressive for the high street.

Flared Rinse-Wash Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Flared Rinse-Wash Jeans

I rate Mango jeans really highly.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

These shoes are a bestseller every season.

3. Wrap Cardigan + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots

Jeans outfits 2025: @marina_torres wears a grey cardigan with jeans and boots

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Knitwear is the key to keeping cosy with ease as we start the slow crawl into spring. A wrap cardigan is a chic update that works with all denim shapes, from slim-leg to boyfriend.

Shop the look:

Lounge Wrap Knit Cardigan
LILYSILK
Lounge Wrap Knit Cardigan

I feel cosier already.

V Waist Baggy Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
V Waist Baggy Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

AGOLDE is cherished by the fashion set.

Massimo Dutti, High-Heel Chelsea Boots
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Chelsea Boots

Such a classic silhouette.

4. Leather Blazer + Barrel Jeans + Ballet Flats

Jeans outfits 2025: @lucyalston_ wears a leather blazer with barrel jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Style Notes: Despite all the colour trends to get excited about this year, I've refused to leave my affinity for black clothing in 2024. So, Lucy's monochrome outfit is right up my street. It's refreshingly simple, but the barrel jeans and ballet flat pairing make it feel current.

Shop the look:

Black Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer
Whistles
Black Aliza Waisted Leather Blazer

The perfect layer to take from day to night.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

COS releases this jumper in multiple shades every winter and the quality is always incredible.

Black Authentic Barrel Hourglass Jeans
Next
Authentic Barrel Hourglass Jeans

This shape will add instant interest to your outfit.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Style these with everything from jeans and wide-leg trousers to maxi skirts and dresses.

5. Trench Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Trainers

Jeans outfits 2025: @_santinaharrison wears a trench coat with jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

Style Notes: Spring is coming, which means trench coats will once again steal the outerwear spotlight. No complaints here. Wear with jeans and sneakers for a timeless look with a sporty twist.

Shop the look:

Trench Coat
Uniqlo
Trench Coat

I don't need another trench coat, but this frugal one has tempted me.

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Levi
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

Destined to become your new go-to jeans.

New Balance Rc42 Sneakers
New Balance
Rc42 Sneakers

New Balance kicks are always so comfy.

Explore More:
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸