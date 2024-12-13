Buckle Up—This Sydney Sweeney–Approved Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in 2025

Up until this year, I don't think I've worn the shoe trend I'm about to discuss since the approximate age of seven, but the fashion world wants us to embrace it again and so I shall. Someone else who's on board with the throwback trend is Sydney Sweeney, who recently posted a photo of herself wearing it on Instagram.

The slightly unexpected trend I'm referring to is white patent-leather shoes. They were featured on prominent S/S 25 runways such as Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe, and now they're on the feet of Sweeney, who wore a pair of white patent pumps with a red long-sleeve minidress in an Instagram selfie earlier this week.

Patent leather is a major trend this season, especially in the form of accessories. Prada, for one, has released a slew of patent pieces as of late, and Chanel and Miu Miu, among others, are also tempting me with their shiny offerings. As Sweeney showed, black pumps may have been the obvious choice, but opting for white patent pumps instead gave her outfit a fresh, fashiony twist.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the up-and-coming shoe trend for yourself, and see some of the examples of the trend on the S/S 25 runways.

On Sydney Sweeney

On the S/S 25 Runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Bottega Veneta S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Miu Miu S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Carolina Herrera S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Loewe S/S 25

