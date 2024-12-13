Buckle Up—This Sydney Sweeney–Approved Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in 2025

Up until this year, I don't think I've worn the shoe trend I'm about to discuss since the approximate age of seven, but the fashion world wants us to embrace it again and so I shall. Someone else who's on board with the throwback trend is Sydney Sweeney, who recently posted a photo of herself wearing it on Instagram.

The slightly unexpected trend I'm referring to is white patent-leather shoes. They were featured on prominent S/S 25 runways such as Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe, and now they're on the feet of Sweeney, who wore a pair of white patent pumps with a red long-sleeve minidress in an Instagram selfie earlier this week.

Patent leather is a major trend this season, especially in the form of accessories. Prada, for one, has released a slew of patent pieces as of late, and Chanel and Miu Miu, among others, are also tempting me with their shiny offerings. As Sweeney showed, black pumps may have been the obvious choice, but opting for white patent pumps instead gave her outfit a fresh, fashiony twist.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the up-and-coming shoe trend for yourself, and see some of the examples of the trend on the S/S 25 runways.

On Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wearing a red outfit on Instagram

(Image credit: @sydney_sweeney)

On the S/S 25 Runways

Bottega Veneta white patent leather shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Bottega Veneta S/S 25

Miu Miu white patent leather shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Miu Miu S/S 25

Carolina Herrera white patent leather shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Carolina Herrera S/S 25

Loewe white patent leather shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Loewe S/S 25

Shop White Patent-Leather Shoes

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pumps

Patent Leather Pumps
Prada
Patent Leather Pumps

Blair Patent Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Larroude
Blair Patent Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Stuart Power 85 Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Power 85 Pumps

Modellerie Vernice Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Modellerie Vernice Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Sharp 50mm Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Toteme
Sharp 50mm Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Patent Buckle-Trio Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
Patent Buckle-Trio Slingback Pumps

Colin Loafer
Vince Camuto
Colin Loafer

Didi 45 Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Didi 45 Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

