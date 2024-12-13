Buckle Up—This Sydney Sweeney–Approved Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in 2025
Up until this year, I don't think I've worn the shoe trend I'm about to discuss since the approximate age of seven, but the fashion world wants us to embrace it again and so I shall. Someone else who's on board with the throwback trend is Sydney Sweeney, who recently posted a photo of herself wearing it on Instagram.
The slightly unexpected trend I'm referring to is white patent-leather shoes. They were featured on prominent S/S 25 runways such as Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe, and now they're on the feet of Sweeney, who wore a pair of white patent pumps with a red long-sleeve minidress in an Instagram selfie earlier this week.
Patent leather is a major trend this season, especially in the form of accessories. Prada, for one, has released a slew of patent pieces as of late, and Chanel and Miu Miu, among others, are also tempting me with their shiny offerings. As Sweeney showed, black pumps may have been the obvious choice, but opting for white patent pumps instead gave her outfit a fresh, fashiony twist.
With that, keep scrolling to shop the up-and-coming shoe trend for yourself, and see some of the examples of the trend on the S/S 25 runways.
On Sydney Sweeney
On the S/S 25 Runways
Pictured above: Bottega Veneta S/S 25
Pictured above: Miu Miu S/S 25
Pictured above: Carolina Herrera S/S 25
Pictured above: Loewe S/S 25
Shop White Patent-Leather Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
