Dua Lipa can do—and wear—anything, something she proved this week when, in the matter of days, she went from her custom Schiaparelli wedding suit to an ultra-casual Ugg outfit. Both were copy-worthy in their own right, with the latter no doubt serving as Ugg styling material for years to come. Everyone wears them, but Lipa has a certain way of making Ugg boots look especially cool, and this time, a lot of that has to do with the pants she wore them with. Not leggings, not micro shorts—the just-married singer opted, instead, for white jeans, making her low-key boots look elevated and sophisticated. Her $3,900 Phoebe Philo trench coat certainly helped, but really, it was her denim choice, combined with her Classic Mini II Boots ($170), that made the outfit.
The outfit, which Lipa wore to stroll around London with her now-husband, Callum Turner, ahead of their honeymoon trip to Palermo, had all the qualities of an enviable London ensemble. The trench gave it a rain-ready, incognito vibe, while the white jeans dressed up her Uggboots, which provided comfort. White jeans also feel far more spring-coded than dark blue or black, which helped to bring her shoe choice—usually reserved for winter—into the current season, even if London's weather didn't comply.
Lipa's not the only person combining white jeans and Ugg boots, either, especially chestnut-colored pairs. On Pinterest, the combo is especially popular, and other celebs, like Elsa Hosk and Selena Gomez, have frequented it for years. What makes it is its unexpected chicness and polished appeal. Anyone can wear Uggs with leggings or baggy blue jeans, but it's less likely that you'll run into another person in your exact outfit if you're wearing white denim with your go-to shearling boots. Simply put, white jeans keep Uggs from looking dated or just like everyone else.
And now, with Lipa's stamp of approval, pairing Uggs with white jeans is set to become *the* chic way to wear the boot style in the latter part of 2026. It's written in the stars—kind of like her relationship with Turner. To get in on the duo right now, keep scrolling.
Shop Dua's Look
UGG
Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
levi's
501® '90s Jeans
Phoebe Philo
Cotton Twill Trench Coat
THISTLES
The Atlas D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses