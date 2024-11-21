Wear This Shoe Trend If You Want to Wear Flats But Still Look Dressed-Up
Per usual, Katie Holmes has been busy providing us with plenty of shoe-shopping inspiration this week. First, she showed us the best shoes to wear with cropped jeans, and now it's the best flat shoe trend to wear out at night. While arriving for a performance of Our Town (her current gig) in Times Square earlier this week, Holmes showed us the shoe trend to wear if you want to look after-dark appropriate but you also just want to wear flats. The trend I'm referring to is velvet flats.
To pair with her gold velvet Mary Janes, Holmes opted for a denim jacket over a cashmere sweater, and a long slip skirt both in burgundy. Wearing heels with the somewhat dressy skirt would've been the obvious choice, but Holmes' pretty flats are just as evening-appropriate.
With, keep scrolling to shop for velvet flats to dress up your own outfits in the foreseeable future.
On Katie Holmes: Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater($295) and Silk Satin Skirt ($325)
Shop Velvet Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
