Wear This Shoe Trend If You Want to Wear Flats But Still Look Dressed-Up

Per usual, Katie Holmes has been busy providing us with plenty of shoe-shopping inspiration this week. First, she showed us the best shoes to wear with cropped jeans, and now it's the best flat shoe trend to wear out at night. While arriving for a performance of Our Town (her current gig) in Times Square earlier this week, Holmes showed us the shoe trend to wear if you want to look after-dark appropriate but you also just want to wear flats. The trend I'm referring to is velvet flats.

To pair with her gold velvet Mary Janes, Holmes opted for a denim jacket over a cashmere sweater, and a long slip skirt both in burgundy. Wearing heels with the somewhat dressy skirt would've been the obvious choice, but Holmes' pretty flats are just as evening-appropriate.

With, keep scrolling to shop for velvet flats to dress up your own outfits in the foreseeable future.

Katie Holmes wearing a gray denim jacket and red bag with a burgundy skirt and velvet flats

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater($295) and Silk Satin Skirt ($325)

Shop Velvet Flats

Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mules

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flats in Golden Sun Velvet

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats in Dark Silver Sage

Jw Anderson Velvet Ballerina Flats
JW Anderson
Velvet Ballerina Flats

Velvet Look Ballet Flats
Zara
Velvet Look Ballet Flats

Velveteen Mary Jane Flat
Le Monde Beryl
Velveteen Mary Jane Flats

Maysalepumpflat Velvet Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysalepumpflat Velvet Ballet Flats

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats
Vibi Venezia
Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats

Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats
https://www.shopbop.com/mary-jane-velvet-furlana-vibi/vp/v=1/1583907455.htm?os=false&breadcrumb=Internal+Search&searchClick=true&searchResultClicked=Mary+Jane+Velvet+Furlana+Flats&colorSin=2081890056&fm=search-shopbysize-viewall&ref_=SB_PLP_PDP_W_EP_4
Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

