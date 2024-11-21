Wear This Shoe Trend If You Want to Wear Flats But Still Look Dressed-Up

Per usual, Katie Holmes has been busy providing us with plenty of shoe-shopping inspiration this week. First, she showed us the best shoes to wear with cropped jeans, and now it's the best flat shoe trend to wear out at night. While arriving for a performance of Our Town (her current gig) in Times Square earlier this week, Holmes showed us the shoe trend to wear if you want to look after-dark appropriate but you also just want to wear flats. The trend I'm referring to is velvet flats.

To pair with her gold velvet Mary Janes, Holmes opted for a denim jacket over a cashmere sweater, and a long slip skirt both in burgundy. Wearing heels with the somewhat dressy skirt would've been the obvious choice, but Holmes' pretty flats are just as evening-appropriate.

With, keep scrolling to shop for velvet flats to dress up your own outfits in the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater($295) and Silk Satin Skirt ($325)

Shop Velvet Flats

Reformation Melly Flat Mules $248 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Day Ballet Flats in Golden Sun Velvet $148 $74 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats in Dark Silver Sage $130 SHOP NOW

JW Anderson Velvet Ballerina Flats $575 $345 SHOP NOW

Zara Velvet Look Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Velveteen Mary Jane Flats $530 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysalepumpflat Velvet Ballet Flats $845 SHOP NOW

Vibi Venezia Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Furlana Flats $150 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW