Wearing Cropped Jeans With This Type of Shoe Keeps Them From Looking Dated

Ah, cropped jeans. They used to be a non-controversial wardrobe staple but these days, there's much debate about whether or not they're "in". I happen to be of the thinking that cropped jeans remain a wardrobe staple, even though full-length jeans feel a bit fresher these days.

What keeps cropped jeans looking current is what you wear with them, and Katie Holmes just provided a great example while walking around NYC. Holmes wore her wide-leg cropped jeans with an oversized plaid shirt and black scarf, but it was her shoes I was drawn to. Holmes opted for ankle boots that were high enough to be covered by the hem of the jeans. If you ask me, cropped jeans look much the chicest with shoes that don't show an expanse of skin between the shoe and the hem of the jeans. It's subtle, but it makes a difference—trust me.

With that, keep scrolling to shop cropped jeans and mid-calf boots to wear together.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite bag; Saint Laurent boots

