Wearing Cropped Jeans With This Type of Shoe Keeps Them From Looking Dated
Ah, cropped jeans. They used to be a non-controversial wardrobe staple but these days, there's much debate about whether or not they're "in". I happen to be of the thinking that cropped jeans remain a wardrobe staple, even though full-length jeans feel a bit fresher these days.
What keeps cropped jeans looking current is what you wear with them, and Katie Holmes just provided a great example while walking around NYC. Holmes wore her wide-leg cropped jeans with an oversized plaid shirt and black scarf, but it was her shoes I was drawn to. Holmes opted for ankle boots that were high enough to be covered by the hem of the jeans. If you ask me, cropped jeans look much the chicest with shoes that don't show an expanse of skin between the shoe and the hem of the jeans. It's subtle, but it makes a difference—trust me.
With that, keep scrolling to shop cropped jeans and mid-calf boots to wear together.
On Katie Holmes: Khaite bag; Saint Laurent boots
Shop Cropped Jeans
Shop Mid-Calf Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
-
From Vintage Bags to Velvet Dresses—50 Elegant Holiday Party Pieces That Will Elevate Your Festive Look
Chic buys for party season.
By Judith Jones
-
European Women Have Exceptionally Chic Taste—30 Items They’d Buy From Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale
From cashmere sweaters to luxe loafers.
By Judith Jones
-
Sorry to My Black Coats, But Chic Women in NYC Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
From Gisele to Katie.
By Eliza Huber
-
So Long, Classic Loafers—It Girls in Every Stylish City Are Wearing This Cool Alternative
Dress like an in-the-know fashion girl.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's (Early) Black Friday Sale
Get a head start with these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?
Sorry, black bags.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Winter Outfits—30 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Finds That Fit the Bill
Cheap *and* cheerful.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans
Take note.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—30 Elegant Picks I'm Eyeing From Mango, COS, and Nordstrom
These are too chic to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Katie Holmes Made This Outdated Leggings-and-Boots Outfit Feel Just Right for 2025
A combo I will live in.
By Nikki Chwatt