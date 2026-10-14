As soon as the temperature drops and the light, long evenings of summer start to become a distant memory, one shoe trend comes immediately to mind: UGG boots. Slipping your feet into toe-warming shearling and strokably soft suede is the sartorial equivalent of hibernation, and UGGs have quietly spent the last few years cementing their status as the cold-weather shoe of choice for It girls and fashion people alike.
Whether its the classic midis favoured by Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, or the easy slip ons, these cosy-meets-cool shoes have always made leaving the house in sub-zero temperatures feel like a breeze. However, whether or not they could look chic has been up for debate for some time. That is until today, when Zoë Kravitz silenced the naysayers by pairing her Tasman II Slippers with a pair of floaty, ankle-skimming trousers in matching black.
Strolling the streets of New York arm in arm with Riley Keough on the set of upcoming movie Die Alive, Zoë made a pretty convincing case for the UGG boot outfit. Wearing a loose white jersey jumper, almost barrel-leg trousers and black low-rise UGG boots (finished off with the perfect pop of colour, a vivid purple scarf), the trouser-and-boot pairing immediately caught my eye.
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By colour-blocking from the hips down and matching her trousers to her boots makes the whole ensemble feel sleeker and far more intentional. Which is why it's a styling hack I'd happily recommend for petite dressers. Yes, neutral shades help to keep an inherently polished energy throughout, but matching trousers and boots helps to visually elongate the leg, making it an easy way to neatly balance your proportions.
So, with cooler days on the horizon, this pairing feels like a fail-safe way to make even the simplest of outfits feel more put together this winter (and one worth bookmarking for later). Read on to shop the styles I recommend.
Shop Ugg Boots and Luxe Trousers:
The Row
Gala Pant
I'm pretty sure Zoe was wearing The Row's sophisticated Gala pant in this image.
UGG
Tasman Ii
Shop Zoe's exact boot.
COS
Cropped Flared Trousers
I love how this pair of cropped trousers look styled with white derby trainers.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.