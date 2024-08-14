Taylor Swift Just Wore the Heel Trend All the French Women Will Have On This Fall
Taylor Swift is currently wrapping up the European leg of the Eras Tour in London, and over the weekend, she stepped out in a look that Swifties are calling Tortured Poets Department coded, and I don't disagree. Others say it's giving Cher from Clueless—also don't disagree. The outfit was a full Vivienne Westwood look, including a jacket-and-skirt set, a ruffled Victorian blouse, and a structured mini bag. Her shoes by beloved French brand Sézane were decidedly more affordable.
The shoes Swift chose were a pair of pistachio-green block-heel Mary Janes with a slight platform. Currently, there are few shoe trends French women love more than Mary Janes. Not only that, but block heels have always been wildly popular in Paris (perhaps due to the abundance of wobbly cobblestone streets). When you put the two together, you have what's sure to be a very popular shoe trend in Paris this fall.
Swift's exact pistachio shoes have sold out, but they're still available in several other colors. Keep scrolling to shop them and other block-heel Mary Janes and see how stylish French women are already styling their heeled Mary Janes.
On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood jacket, skirt, shirt, and bag; Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes ($230)
How French Women Are Wearing High-Heel Mary Janes
Patent-leather block-heel Mary Janes are even more trend-forward.
A minidress and high-heel Mary Janes are the ultimate French-girl outfit.
It's a Chanel-approved trend.
Shop Taylor Swift's Shoes
Shop More Block-Heel Mary Janes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
