Taylor Swift Just Wore the Heel Trend All the French Women Will Have On This Fall

Taylor Swift is currently wrapping up the European leg of the Eras Tour in London, and over the weekend, she stepped out in a look that Swifties are calling Tortured Poets Department coded, and I don't disagree. Others say it's giving Cher from Clueless—also don't disagree. The outfit was a full Vivienne Westwood look, including a jacket-and-skirt set, a ruffled Victorian blouse, and a structured mini bag. Her shoes by beloved French brand Sézane were decidedly more affordable.

The shoes Swift chose were a pair of pistachio-green block-heel Mary Janes with a slight platform. Currently, there are few shoe trends French women love more than Mary Janes. Not only that, but block heels have always been wildly popular in Paris (perhaps due to the abundance of wobbly cobblestone streets). When you put the two together, you have what's sure to be a very popular shoe trend in Paris this fall.

Swift's exact pistachio shoes have sold out, but they're still available in several other colors. Keep scrolling to shop them and other block-heel Mary Janes and see how stylish French women are already styling their heeled Mary Janes.

(Image credit: Backgrid/Splash)

On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood jacket, skirt, shirt, and bag; Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes ($230)

How French Women Are Wearing High-Heel Mary Janes

Patent-leather block-heel Mary Janes are even more trend-forward.

A minidress and high-heel Mary Janes are the ultimate French-girl outfit.

It's a Chanel-approved trend.

Shop Taylor Swift's Shoes

Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes in Light Beige Varnish $230 SHOP NOW

Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes in Black Varnish $230 SHOP NOW

Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes in Polished Camel $230 SHOP NOW

Shop More Block-Heel Mary Janes

Madewell The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Max Block Heels $298 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Blair Buckled Ankle Strap Block Heel Pumps $330 $232 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Wynnie Mary Janes $180 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie Square-Toe Mary Jane Heels $170 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Whistle Mary Jane $180 SHOP NOW

Maeve Mary Jane Block Heels $150 SHOP NOW

Flattered Evan Heels $168 SHOP NOW

Reformation Manuela Mary Jane Pumps $298 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Freeda Leather Mary Jane Pumps $925 $555 SHOP NOW