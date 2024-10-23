Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend That Makes Jeans Look Classier Every Time

If you ask me, October marks the unofficial beginning of denim season, and celebrities fully embrace it. One of the most recent examples is Hailey Bieber, who just stepped out in L.A. for a concert wearing a casual jean outfit made all the chicer by the flat shoe trend she opted for. To be more specific, it's a type of loafer trend.

Celebrities and everyone else adore loafers, opting to wear them with everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and trousers, with or without socks. Bieber paired her shiny black loafers with socks, a black leather jacket, and light-wash vintage Levi's 501s. But she didn't just wear plain penny loafers this time around. She went with a pair of tassel loafers, which added a classy touch to her outfit in one fell swoop. No longer just associated with lawyers in the 1950s (here's a bit of tassel loafer context), the preppy style is now universally loved, with cool-girl brands like The Row (the designer of Bieber's loafers) even getting in on the trend.

If you're tired of your basic loafers and want to add an elevated touch to even your most casual outfits, keep scrolling to shop tassel loafers that Hailey Bieber would approve of.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Levi's 501 jeans; Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Top Handle Bag ($2990); The Row Black Tassel Loafers ($1150)

