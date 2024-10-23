Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend That Makes Jeans Look Classier Every Time

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

If you ask me, October marks the unofficial beginning of denim season, and celebrities fully embrace it. One of the most recent examples is Hailey Bieber, who just stepped out in L.A. for a concert wearing a casual jean outfit made all the chicer by the flat shoe trend she opted for. To be more specific, it's a type of loafer trend.

Celebrities and everyone else adore loafers, opting to wear them with everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and trousers, with or without socks. Bieber paired her shiny black loafers with socks, a black leather jacket, and light-wash vintage Levi's 501s. But she didn't just wear plain penny loafers this time around. She went with a pair of tassel loafers, which added a classy touch to her outfit in one fell swoop. No longer just associated with lawyers in the 1950s (here's a bit of tassel loafer context), the preppy style is now universally loved, with cool-girl brands like The Row (the designer of Bieber's loafers) even getting in on the trend.

If you're tired of your basic loafers and want to add an elevated touch to even your most casual outfits, keep scrolling to shop tassel loafers that Hailey Bieber would approve of.

Hailey Bieber wearing a leather jacket, jeans, and tassel loafers by The Row

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Levi's 501 jeans; Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Top Handle Bag ($2990); The Row Black Tassel Loafers ($1150)

Shop Tassel Loafers

Black Tassle Loafers
The Row
Black Tassle Loafers

Esther Kiltie Weejuns® Loafer
G.H.Bass
Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafer

Maison Tassel Loafers in Suede
J.Crew
Maison Tassel Loafers in Suede

Dr. Martens Adrian Bex Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Bex Loafers

Alohas Terrane Brushed Loafers
Alohas
Terrane Brushed Loafers

Penny Tassel Loafer
Veronica Beard
Penny Tassel Loafers

Track Sole Loafers With Tassels
Massimo Dutti
Track Sole Loafers With Tassels

Roker Tassel Loafer
Nine West
Roker Tassel Loafers

Caio Tassel Loafer
Splendid
Caio Tassel Loafers

Maison Tassel Loafers in Italian Leather
J.Crew
Maison Tassel Loafers in Italian Leather

Estelle Tassel Loafer
G.H.Bass
Estelle Tassel Loafers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸