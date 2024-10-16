10 Celebrity Jean Outfits That Just Stopped Me in My Tracks

I don't know about you, but I miss jeans on days when it's too hot to wear them. But luckily, that period of the year has ended and denim season is in full swing—and celebrities are fully embracing the season. I've been keeping tabs on how people like Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner, and Nara Smith are styling their jeans, and now my Notes app is rich with outfit ideas. Yours is about to be as well if you keep reading.

I honestly had trouble narrowing all of the recent celebrity denim outfits down to 10, as there have been a lot of good ones. But someone had to do it. I chose these looks because they're incredibly chic and cool, but they're not made up of complicated pieces you wouldn't already own. These outfits are comprised of investment-worthy pieces that you'll wear with jeans again and again this season and beyond.

If you're ready for some fresh jean outfit ideas and want to add some luxe pieces to wear with your jeans, keep scrolling for inspiration and shopping.

Sienna Miller: Cropped Trench, Cardigan, Baggy Jeans, Sneakers

(Image credit: Iammeysam/Backgrid)

On Sienna Miller: Chloé jacket; Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop the Key Pieces

Burberry Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey $1950 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW

Dakota Johnson: Faux-Fur Coat + Sweater + Light-Wash Jeans + Chunky Boots

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490), and sunglasses

Shop the Key Pieces

Apparis Sai Short Coat $495 SHOP NOW

The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots $1490 SHOP NOW

Kendall Jenner: Fitted Blazer + Boat Neck Tank + Straight-Leg Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa vintage 1988 blazer; Khaite Danielle Jeans ($480); The Row Claudette Leather Flats ($436)

Shop the Key Pieces

Aritzia Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Vince Isabel Flats $330 SHOP NOW

Nara Smith: Knitted Cardigan + T-Shirt + Flared Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Nara Smith

Shop the Key Pieces

Tach Clothing Elsa Wool Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 15 Loafers $1090 SHOP NOW

Sofia Richie Grainge: Long Black Coat + Sweater + Belt + Jeans + Pumps

(Image credit: The Hollywood JR/Backgrid)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row coat, top, and Jewel Leather Belt ($610); Anine Bing Gavin Jeans ($280); Loro Piana bag; Chanel shoes

Shop the Key Pieces

The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat $495 SHOP NOW

The Row Jewel Leather Belt $610 SHOP NOW

Gigi Hadid: Plaid Shirt + T-Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers ($1170)

Shop the Key Pieces

DL1961 Faye Shirt $299 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers $1170 SHOP NOW

Lily Collins: Oversize Blazer + Crop Top + High-Waisted Jeans + Fishnet Flats

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Cartier bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

Shop the Key Pieces

Anine Bing Quinn Blazer in Black $550 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Black Fishnet Ballerina Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Kaia Gerber: Sweatshirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats + Baseball Cap

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Shop the Key Pieces

Wardrobe.NYC X Hailey Bieber Cotton Sweatshirt $400 $280 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats $395 SHOP NOW

Kendall Jenner: Brown Jacket + T-Shirt + Belt + Black Jeans + Loafers

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Tan Ness Jacket ($1490) and loafers

Shop the Key Pieces

Entire Studios Gem Denim Jacket $465 SHOP NOW

Wardrobe.NYC Cap Sleeve Tee $175 SHOP NOW

Zoe Saldaña: Long Coat + Cardigan + Skinny Jeans + Red Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

On Zoe Saldaña: Christian Louboutin boots

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Lucas Coat $428 SHOP NOW