10 Celebrity Jean Outfits That Just Stopped Me in My Tracks

I don't know about you, but I miss jeans on days when it's too hot to wear them. But luckily, that period of the year has ended and denim season is in full swing—and celebrities are fully embracing the season. I've been keeping tabs on how people like Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner, and Nara Smith are styling their jeans, and now my Notes app is rich with outfit ideas. Yours is about to be as well if you keep reading.

I honestly had trouble narrowing all of the recent celebrity denim outfits down to 10, as there have been a lot of good ones. But someone had to do it. I chose these looks because they're incredibly chic and cool, but they're not made up of complicated pieces you wouldn't already own. These outfits are comprised of investment-worthy pieces that you'll wear with jeans again and again this season and beyond.

If you're ready for some fresh jean outfit ideas and want to add some luxe pieces to wear with your jeans, keep scrolling for inspiration and shopping.

Sienna Miller: Cropped Trench, Cardigan, Baggy Jeans, Sneakers

Sienna Miller fall jeans and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: Iammeysam/Backgrid)

On Sienna Miller: Chloé jacket; Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop the Key Pieces

Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey - Women, Cotton | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers
Toteme
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers

Dakota Johnson: Faux-Fur Coat + Sweater + Light-Wash Jeans + Chunky Boots

Dakota Johnson fall jeans and brown fur coat outfit

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490), and sunglasses

Shop the Key Pieces

Apparis, Sai Short Coat
Apparis
Sai Short Coat

Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots
The Row
Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots

Kendall Jenner: Fitted Blazer + Boat Neck Tank + Straight-Leg Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

Kendall Jenner fall jeans and blazer outfit

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa vintage 1988 blazer; Khaite Danielle Jeans ($480); The Row Claudette Leather Flats ($436)

Shop the Key Pieces

Aritzia, Babaton Standout Blazer
Aritzia
Babaton Standout Blazer

Vince, Isabel Flats
Vince
Isabel Flats

Nara Smith: Knitted Cardigan + T-Shirt + Flared Jeans + Loafers

Nara Smith fall jeans outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Nara Smith

Shop the Key Pieces

Tach Clothing, Elsa Wool Cardigan
Tach Clothing
Elsa Wool Cardigan

Saint Laurent, Le 15 Loafers
Saint Laurent
Le 15 Loafers

Sofia Richie Grainge: Long Black Coat + Sweater + Belt + Jeans + Pumps

Sofia Richie fall jeans outfit

(Image credit: The Hollywood JR/Backgrid)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row coat, top, and Jewel Leather Belt ($610); Anine Bing Gavin Jeans ($280); Loro Piana bag; Chanel shoes

Shop the Key Pieces

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Jewel Leather Belt
The Row
Jewel Leather Belt

Gigi Hadid: Plaid Shirt + T-Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Gigi Hadid fall jeans outfit

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers ($1170)

Shop the Key Pieces

DL1961, Faye Shirt
DL1961
Faye Shirt

Miu Miu , Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Leather Penny Loafers

Lily Collins: Oversize Blazer + Crop Top + High-Waisted Jeans + Fishnet Flats

Lily Collins fall jeans and blazer outfit

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Cartier bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

Shop the Key Pieces

Quinn Blazer - Black
Anine Bing
Quinn Blazer in Black

Black Fishnet Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Black Fishnet Ballerina Flats

Kaia Gerber: Sweatshirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats + Baseball Cap

Kaia Gerber fall jeans and sweatshirt outfit

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Shop the Key Pieces

X Hailey Bieber Cotton Sweatshirt
Wardrobe.NYC X Hailey Bieber
Cotton Sweatshirt

Mansur Gavriel, Dream Ballerina Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina Flats

Kendall Jenner: Brown Jacket + T-Shirt + Belt + Black Jeans + Loafers

Kendall Jenner fall black jeans outfit

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Tan Ness Jacket ($1490) and loafers

Shop the Key Pieces

Gem Denim Jacket
Entire Studios
Gem Denim Jacket

Wardrobe.NYC, Cap Sleeve Tee
Wardrobe.NYC
Cap Sleeve Tee

Zoe Saldaña: Long Coat + Cardigan + Skinny Jeans + Red Knee-High Boots

Zoe Saldana fall skinny jeans outfit

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

On Zoe Saldaña: Christian Louboutin boots

Shop the Key Pieces

Lucas Coat
Reformation
Lucas Coat

Cami Leather Knee Boots
Staud
Cami Leather Knee Boots

