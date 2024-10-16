10 Celebrity Jean Outfits That Just Stopped Me in My Tracks
I don't know about you, but I miss jeans on days when it's too hot to wear them. But luckily, that period of the year has ended and denim season is in full swing—and celebrities are fully embracing the season. I've been keeping tabs on how people like Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner, and Nara Smith are styling their jeans, and now my Notes app is rich with outfit ideas. Yours is about to be as well if you keep reading.
I honestly had trouble narrowing all of the recent celebrity denim outfits down to 10, as there have been a lot of good ones. But someone had to do it. I chose these looks because they're incredibly chic and cool, but they're not made up of complicated pieces you wouldn't already own. These outfits are comprised of investment-worthy pieces that you'll wear with jeans again and again this season and beyond.
If you're ready for some fresh jean outfit ideas and want to add some luxe pieces to wear with your jeans, keep scrolling for inspiration and shopping.
Sienna Miller: Cropped Trench, Cardigan, Baggy Jeans, Sneakers
On Sienna Miller: Chloé jacket; Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($100)
Shop the Key Pieces
Dakota Johnson: Faux-Fur Coat + Sweater + Light-Wash Jeans + Chunky Boots
On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490), and sunglasses
Shop the Key Pieces
Kendall Jenner: Fitted Blazer + Boat Neck Tank + Straight-Leg Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats
On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa vintage 1988 blazer; Khaite Danielle Jeans ($480); The Row Claudette Leather Flats ($436)
Shop the Key Pieces
Nara Smith: Knitted Cardigan + T-Shirt + Flared Jeans + Loafers
WHO: Nara Smith
Shop the Key Pieces
Sofia Richie Grainge: Long Black Coat + Sweater + Belt + Jeans + Pumps
On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row coat, top, and Jewel Leather Belt ($610); Anine Bing Gavin Jeans ($280); Loro Piana bag; Chanel shoes
Shop the Key Pieces
Gigi Hadid: Plaid Shirt + T-Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans + Loafers
On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers ($1170)
Shop the Key Pieces
Lily Collins: Oversize Blazer + Crop Top + High-Waisted Jeans + Fishnet Flats
On Lily Collins: Cartier bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)
Shop the Key Pieces
Kaia Gerber: Sweatshirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats + Baseball Cap
On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)
Shop the Key Pieces
Kendall Jenner: Brown Jacket + T-Shirt + Belt + Black Jeans + Loafers
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Tan Ness Jacket ($1490) and loafers
Shop the Key Pieces
Zoe Saldaña: Long Coat + Cardigan + Skinny Jeans + Red Knee-High Boots
On Zoe Saldaña: Christian Louboutin boots
Shop the Key Pieces
