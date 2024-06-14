Phoebe Dynevor Found the #1 Pair of Trendy Summer Shoes to Wear to the Airport

Figuring out what shoes to wear to the airport during summer can be tricky. You're hot and then you're cold, and you don't want your feet to sweat, but you also probably don't want to wear bare sandals. It's a predicament, but a solvable one. And Phoebe Dynevor just cracked the code. While walking through Heathrow Airport with her fiancé recently, Dynevor wore what I consider to be the perfect summer airport shoes: Rothy's The Square Mary Janes.

If you're not yet familiar with Rothy's, they're wildly popular, wildly comfortable machine washable knit shoes, and they come in tons of styles—from flip-flops to sneakers, each in a wide variety of colors to choose from. But it's safe to say that the style everyone wants from the brand right now is the Mary Janes. The breathable, cushiony, classic yet trendy shoes will get you through a long travel day and will help to ensure that you look chic while doing it. Not only that, they ring in at a very reasonable $159. So before your next flight, scroll on to shop Rothy's Mary Janes in my favorite colors.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Phoebe Dynevor: Rothy's The Square Mary Janes ($159)

Shop Rothy's Mary Janes

Rothy's The Square Mary Jane in Black $159 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Square Mary Jane in Gardenia $159 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Square Mary Jane in Lollipop Red $159 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Square Mary Jane in Wren $159 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Square Mary Jane in Bubbly Pink $159 SHOP NOW

Shop Other Airport-Friendly Rothy's Shoes

Rothy's The Driver in Latte $189 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Point II in Noir Mesh $155 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Ballet Flat in Ballerina $145 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Casual Clog Hemp in Toffee $159 $109 SHOP NOW