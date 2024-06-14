Phoebe Dynevor Found the #1 Pair of Trendy Summer Shoes to Wear to the Airport
Figuring out what shoes to wear to the airport during summer can be tricky. You're hot and then you're cold, and you don't want your feet to sweat, but you also probably don't want to wear bare sandals. It's a predicament, but a solvable one. And Phoebe Dynevor just cracked the code. While walking through Heathrow Airport with her fiancé recently, Dynevor wore what I consider to be the perfect summer airport shoes: Rothy's The Square Mary Janes.
If you're not yet familiar with Rothy's, they're wildly popular, wildly comfortable machine washable knit shoes, and they come in tons of styles—from flip-flops to sneakers, each in a wide variety of colors to choose from. But it's safe to say that the style everyone wants from the brand right now is the Mary Janes. The breathable, cushiony, classic yet trendy shoes will get you through a long travel day and will help to ensure that you look chic while doing it. Not only that, they ring in at a very reasonable $159. So before your next flight, scroll on to shop Rothy's Mary Janes in my favorite colors.
On Phoebe Dynevor: Rothy's The Square Mary Janes ($159)
Shop Rothy's Mary Janes
Shop Other Airport-Friendly Rothy's Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
