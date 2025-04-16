This Is How All the Cool L.A. Girls Will Wear Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend
Including Hollywood's It girl.
It may not be summer yet, but there's no need to wait for its official arrival to start wearing sandals. It's already warm enough for them in much of the country and that'll be the case for the next approximately five months. One city that's lucky enough to get to wear sandals year-round is Los Angeles, and It girl Meghann Fahy was just spotted wearing a pair in Hollywood that embraces what's shaping up to be summer 2025's biggest sandal trend: suede sandals. And she didn't opt for just any suede sandals—she wore Birkenstock Arizona suede sandals.
While arriving for an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to promote her buzzy film Drop, Fahy wore a very L.A. girl–coded outfit with her aforementioned Birkenstock suede sandals, and it's one that you really can't mess up: a white T-shirt, light-wash straight-leg jeans, and a red handbag (in this case, the new Loewe Featherlight Puzzle). Suede sandals look chic with a great many outfits, but Fahy's has to be the most effortless.
With that, keep scrolling to see the outfit for yourself and shop suede sandals I know L.A. girls (and everyone else) will love.
On Meghann Fahy: Loewe Small Featherlight Puzzle Bag in Burnt Red ($4500); Birkenstock Arizona Sandals ($140)
Shop Suede Sandals All the L.A. Girls Will Buy
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
