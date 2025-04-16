This Is How All the Cool L.A. Girls Will Wear Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend

It may not be summer yet, but there's no need to wait for its official arrival to start wearing sandals. It's already warm enough for them in much of the country and that'll be the case for the next approximately five months. One city that's lucky enough to get to wear sandals year-round is Los Angeles, and It girl Meghann Fahy was just spotted wearing a pair in Hollywood that embraces what's shaping up to be summer 2025's biggest sandal trend: suede sandals. And she didn't opt for just any suede sandals—she wore Birkenstock Arizona suede sandals.

While arriving for an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to promote her buzzy film Drop, Fahy wore a very L.A. girl–coded outfit with her aforementioned Birkenstock suede sandals, and it's one that you really can't mess up: a white T-shirt, light-wash straight-leg jeans, and a red handbag (in this case, the new Loewe Featherlight Puzzle). Suede sandals look chic with a great many outfits, but Fahy's has to be the most effortless.

With that, keep scrolling to see the outfit for yourself and shop suede sandals I know L.A. girls (and everyone else) will love.

(Image credit: Affinitypicture/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Meghann Fahy: Loewe Small Featherlight Puzzle Bag in Burnt Red ($4500); Birkenstock Arizona Sandals ($140)

Shop Suede Sandals All the L.A. Girls Will Buy

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals $140 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Flat Sandals $70 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Jalen Suede Sandals $220 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Mila Organic Hardware Thong Slide Sandals in Leather $118 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Lumina Slide Sandals $80 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals $128 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Suede Logo Slide Clogs $875 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Les Sandales Mocassin Slide Sandals $590 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Woven Sandals $425 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sawyer Flat Sandals $148 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Caryl Slide Sandals $70 $49 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona Rivets Sandals $150 SHOP NOW