This Is How All the Cool L.A. Girls Will Wear Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend

Including Hollywood's It girl.

It may not be summer yet, but there's no need to wait for its official arrival to start wearing sandals. It's already warm enough for them in much of the country and that'll be the case for the next approximately five months. One city that's lucky enough to get to wear sandals year-round is Los Angeles, and It girl Meghann Fahy was just spotted wearing a pair in Hollywood that embraces what's shaping up to be summer 2025's biggest sandal trend: suede sandals. And she didn't opt for just any suede sandals—she wore Birkenstock Arizona suede sandals.

While arriving for an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to promote her buzzy film Drop, Fahy wore a very L.A. girl–coded outfit with her aforementioned Birkenstock suede sandals, and it's one that you really can't mess up: a white T-shirt, light-wash straight-leg jeans, and a red handbag (in this case, the new Loewe Featherlight Puzzle). Suede sandals look chic with a great many outfits, but Fahy's has to be the most effortless.

With that, keep scrolling to see the outfit for yourself and shop suede sandals I know L.A. girls (and everyone else) will love.

Meghann Fahy wearing a white shirt, jeans, Birkenstocks, and a red Loewe bag

(Image credit: Affinitypicture/Backgrid)

Meghann Fahy wearing a white shirt, jeans, Birkenstocks, and a red Loewe bag

(Image credit: Affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Meghann Fahy: Loewe Small Featherlight Puzzle Bag in Burnt Red ($4500); Birkenstock Arizona Sandals ($140)

Shop Suede Sandals All the L.A. Girls Will Buy

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals

Suede Flat Sandals
ZARA
Suede Flat Sandals

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Suede Sandals

Madewell the Mila Organic Hardware Thong Slide Sandals in Leather
Madewell
The Mila Organic Hardware Thong Slide Sandals in Leather

Lumina Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Lumina Slide Sandals

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Suede Logo Slide Clogs
Miu Miu
Suede Logo Slide Clogs

Les Sandales Mocassin Slide Sandal
Jacquemus
Les Sandales Mocassin Slide Sandals

Mansur Gavriel Woven Sandals
Mansur Gavriel
Woven Sandals

Reformation Sawyer Flat Sandals
Reformation
Sawyer Flat Sandals

Caryl Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Caryl Slide Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Rivets Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Rivets Sandals

