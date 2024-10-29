Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024

I don't know about you, but I'm on a constant hunt to figure out the type of pants I need in my wardrobe. I have plenty of pairs of jeans and black trousers, but I get bored with those and feel the need to mix things up. Well, I think the void in my closet is about to be filled, after seeing the pant color trend Hailey Bieber just wore in L.A. To add to the evidence that it's a key trend right now, I've also noticed European girls wearing it quite a lot this year.

The trend I'm referring to is stone-colored pants, and they're typically in the form of pleated, baggy trousers. In this instance, Bieber embraced the menswear aesthetic that the pants lend to an outfit, pairing them with chunky brown loafers, a brown leather bomber jacket, and a complementary baseball cap. Coincidentally, fashion people in Europe often style them in a similar way, pairing them with oversized outerwear and flat shoes.

If you're as inspired to purchase a pair as I am, keep scrolling to see how Bieber and European fashion people are styling stone-colored pants, and shop standout pairs for yourself. (For even more pant shopping, check out ISA, Who What Wear's new intelligent shopping assistant.)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Loewe bag

European Women Wearing Stone-Colored Pants

Shop My Stone-Colored Pant Picks

