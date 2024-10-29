Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024

I don't know about you, but I'm on a constant hunt to figure out the type of pants I need in my wardrobe. I have plenty of pairs of jeans and black trousers, but I get bored with those and feel the need to mix things up. Well, I think the void in my closet is about to be filled, after seeing the pant color trend Hailey Bieber just wore in L.A. To add to the evidence that it's a key trend right now, I've also noticed European girls wearing it quite a lot this year.

The trend I'm referring to is stone-colored pants, and they're typically in the form of pleated, baggy trousers. In this instance, Bieber embraced the menswear aesthetic that the pants lend to an outfit, pairing them with chunky brown loafers, a brown leather bomber jacket, and a complementary baseball cap. Coincidentally, fashion people in Europe often style them in a similar way, pairing them with oversized outerwear and flat shoes.

If you're as inspired to purchase a pair as I am, keep scrolling to see how Bieber and European fashion people are styling stone-colored pants, and shop standout pairs for yourself. (For even more pant shopping, check out ISA, Who What Wear's new intelligent shopping assistant.)

Hailey Bieber wearing a brown leather jacket and baseball cap

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Loewe bag

European Women Wearing Stone-Colored Pants

Fashion influencer wearing stone-colored pants

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Fashion influencer wearing stone-colored pants

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Fashion influencer wearing stone-colored pants

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Fashion influencer wearing stone-colored pants

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop My Stone-Colored Pant Picks

The Effortless Pant™
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant in Nomad Taupe

Mason Pant Es
Reformation
Mason Pants in Khaki

Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Pants in Tan Natural

Madewell, The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill in Vintage Khaki
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill in Vintage Khaki

The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants in Beige

Creased Pants
H&M
Creased Pants in Beige

Anine Bing Briley Pants
Anine Bing
Briley Pants in Taupe

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

