Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024
I don't know about you, but I'm on a constant hunt to figure out the type of pants I need in my wardrobe. I have plenty of pairs of jeans and black trousers, but I get bored with those and feel the need to mix things up. Well, I think the void in my closet is about to be filled, after seeing the pant color trend Hailey Bieber just wore in L.A. To add to the evidence that it's a key trend right now, I've also noticed European girls wearing it quite a lot this year.
The trend I'm referring to is stone-colored pants, and they're typically in the form of pleated, baggy trousers. In this instance, Bieber embraced the menswear aesthetic that the pants lend to an outfit, pairing them with chunky brown loafers, a brown leather bomber jacket, and a complementary baseball cap. Coincidentally, fashion people in Europe often style them in a similar way, pairing them with oversized outerwear and flat shoes.
If you're as inspired to purchase a pair as I am, keep scrolling to see how Bieber and European fashion people are styling stone-colored pants, and shop standout pairs for yourself. (For even more pant shopping, check out ISA, Who What Wear's new intelligent shopping assistant.)
On Hailey Bieber: Loewe bag
European Women Wearing Stone-Colored Pants
Shop My Stone-Colored Pant Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend
I don't know how to feel.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans
"Where'd you get those?"
By Eliza Huber
-
Black Shoes, Watch Out—This Alternative Color Is Chicer, More Elegant, and Just as Classic
Brown *just might* be the new black.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sorry, Silver—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Color Trend That'll Dominate in 2025
She's not the only one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Fall Accessory French Girls Use to Make Loafers Look Chic (and Not Boring)
Grab it for just $10.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Don't Come for Me, But I'd Pick Hailey Bieber's Elegant Bag Over a Birkin Any Day
It's that chic.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend That Makes Jeans Look Classier Every Time
See for yourself.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Expensive-Looking Trend All My Stylish Friends Are Wearing Instead of Jeans
It's all over London and Paris.
By Anna LaPlaca