At the Airport, For Date Night, To Work—Suddenly, Celebrities Are Wearing This Flat Shoe Trend Everywhere

With jeans, trousers and skirts, these new-season flats always work.

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Kendall Jenner walks outside wearing white straight-leg trousers with a white boat-neck t-shirt and black slipper shoes.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Not loafers, not ballet flats—the celebrity style set has a new go-to flat shoe trend, and all of a sudden, they're wearing them absolutely everywhere. Bursting onto the scene, slipper shoes—yes, you read that correctly—slippers, crafted in the same pared-back silhouette as the pairs you might find in a hotel room, are fast becoming the fashion set's flat shoe of choice.

Sometimes rendered in lightweight cotton fabrics, other times in richer, more structured leathers, this flat shoe trend is taking off in all its forms.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out of a car at the airport wearing black tailored trousers with white slipper flat shoes and a cropped white t-shirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Putting me onto the trend, I spotted model Emily Ratajkowski boarding a flight in a pair of white slipper shoes just last week. Styled with tailored trousers, the sleek, simple design kept her outfit feeling relaxed and pared-back, but the smarter silhouette of her trousers gave the otherwise casual shoes a surprisingly chic feel.

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Whilst they're an obvious choice for in-flight styling, where comfort reigns supreme, I was more surprised to see them make an appearance on date night. Last week, Jennifer Lawrence wore her own pair of black leather slipper shoes for an evening out with her husband. Styled with a satin maxi dress and an elegant tweed jacket, the flats looked far more elevated than their name might suggest, slotting seamlessly into her polished outfit.

Jennifer Lawrences crosses the street holding hands with her husband. She wears a black satin maxi dress with a black tweed jacket and black slipper flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, spotted for a third time in the very same week, Kendall Jenner opted for the versatile shoes to see her through her working day. Wearing hers with white jeans and a simple white tee at a work event over the weekend, she answered the question her celebrity counterparts had left me wondering: do slipper shoes work with denim, too? I'm very pleased to report that the answer is yes.

Kendall Jenner walks outside wearing white straight-leg trousers with a white boat-neck t-shirt and black slipper shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With three supremely stylish outings already under their belt, I don't think it'll be long before these low-key shoes have a much bigger moment. If you want to get ahead of the trend, read on to shop my edit of the best pairs available now.

Shop Slipper Flats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.