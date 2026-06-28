There's no need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to summer dressing. Instead, my best advice is to look to the it girls of the '90s for summer styling inspiration, just as Dakota Fanning has clearly done.
Stepping out for a premiere in Los Angeles, the actor styled an enduringly elegant satin slip dress for the summer evening occasion. Skimming her frame, the fluid silhouette retained a relaxed ease that made the outfit feel thrown together in that undone, '90s way.
Leaning further into the decade's minimalist aesthetic, Dakota paired the ankle-grazing dress with another shoe trend that could have stepped straight out of 1991. Forgoing ballet flats and classic slingback heels, she instead styled a pair of white heeled flip-flops, creating a chic, nostalgic look with minimal effort.
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Completing the ensemble, the actor layered a longline satin jacket over the dress and accessorised with sleek black sunglasses.
Keeping things streamlined and uncomplicated was one of the defining style codes of the '90s, which is precisely why so many of the decade's key silhouettes continue to resonate today.
If your wardrobe is in need of a little '90s-inspired refinement, keep scrolling to shop the slip dresses and heeled flip-flops I'm loving right now.