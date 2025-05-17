I Wouldn’t Describe Flip Flops As “Chic”—6 Summer Shoe Alternatives I Definitely Would

Flip flops are a key summer shoe style but they aren't always the most polished looking—here are six elevated alternatives that have the same throw-on appeal.

Alternatives to Flip Flops
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Please let me preface this article by clearing a few things up: I have nothing against flip flops whatsoever. In fact, I love wearing flip flops. Right now I'm 21 weeks pregnant, my feet are swollen and, honestly, I'd be lost without my trusty Havaianas. Even outwith expecting, between the months of May and August, you'll find me wearing little else as far as the footwear department goes. Having said all of this, however, I don't know if I'd use the word "chic" to describe flip flops. Effortless, yes. Cool, absolutely. But chic? I just don't think they always fit that mould. At least, not where the traditional spongey, foamy pairs are concerned.

What I also know is that some people are very much against flip flops; I had my friends round at the weekend and was surprised at the level of opinion they had on the subject. "For holidays, yes. At home? You'll see me in Crocs first!" was one standout remark. No shade to Crocs (of which I am also a fan) but this got me to thinking; should I be servicing those adverse to flip flops with some chic alternatives? Is there a want and a need for a feature on shoes to wear instead of flip flops? Well, if you've found yourself here, I guess there is!

Now, I could have just listed every summer shoe style other than flip flops for you but that wouldn't exactly do my title of editor justice. So, I took it upon myself to research the summer shoes that hold the same throw-on ease and appeal as flip flops for you to consider wearing instead. I came up with six. Scroll on to read all about them and why they make for sound alternatives to flip flops that can skew a little chicer.

6 Stylish Alternatives to Flip Flops

1. Ankle-Tie Sandals

Alternatives to Flip Flops

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Let's start off with a sandal, shall we? I'm sure you'll have seen the many, many pairs of leather and suede flip flops on the market right now but, at the end of the day, a flip flop is still a flip flop, right? However, thong sandals with the addition of an elegant ankle tie can feel much more refined.

Shop the Shoe:

A.EMERY, Heidi Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Heidi Leather Sandals

REFORMATION, Justine Sandals
Reformation
Justine Sandals

Metallic-Effect Sandals
Zara
Metallic-Effect Sandals

2. Leather Sliders

Alternatives to Flip Flops

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Sticking with sandals, if the slip-on silhouette is what you crave, then turn your attention to flat leather sliders—the sort made iconic by Hèrmes, which is a very chic association to have.

Shop the Shoe:

Oran Sandal
Hèrmes
Oran Sandal

Leather Slides
& Other Stories
Leather Slides

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
Zara
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

3. Mesh Ballet Flats

Alternatives to Flip Flops

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

If you don't like the openness of flip flops—they are one of the most foot-exposing shoes you can wear, after all—but still want something light and airy to slip into on balmy summer days, then the mesh ballet flat is for you. Having been trending for a few seasons now, I've spotted so many fashion people wearing theirs this month already so, if you invested in a pair previously, then rest assured it was a sound decision. If you haven't, all signs point to the fact that this is a shoe trend that will resurface every summer from here on out.

Shop the Shoe:

& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Dear Frances, Balla Flats
Dear Frances
Balla Flats

Mesh Mania Bow Flats
Free People
Mesh Mania Bow Flats

4. Flat Mules

Alternatives to Flip Flops

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Something I also learnt in speaking with my friends is that another issue they have with flip flops is idea of having very exposed toes. "What if I haven't had time to paint my nails?", one said. Enter closed-toe mules, the stylish footwear equivalent of the mullet—it's all business in the front and an open party in the back.

Shop the Shoe:

Reformation, Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mule

Berrier Mule
Russell & Bromley
Berrier Mule

Lido Satin Crêpe Flats
Saint Laurent
Lido Satin Crêpe Flats

5. Chunky Strap Sandals

Alternatives to Flip Flops

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

What flip flops offer in effortlessness, they lack in structure. Typically flimsy and unsupportive, the alternative here is a pair of chunky, multi-strap sandals with a moulded footbed. This might not sound like a stylish substitute but, thanks to brands like A.Emery and Birkenstock, sandals of substance are a key trend this summer, ensuring the market is full of chic options.

Shop the Shoe:

A.Emery, Jalen Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Sandals

Black Gaia Asymmetric Strappy Sandal
Whistles
Black Gaia Asymmetric Strappy Sandal

Arizona Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Suede Sandals

6. Low-Profile Trainers

Alternatives to Flip Flops

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Why not match the casual nature of flip flops with a pair of trainers? A low-profile pair will mimic the streamlined payoff of flip flops more so than a pair of chunky runners—throw them on with everything from shorts to full skirts to linen trousers. Suede finishes will soften the overall look, too, if you're worried about them looking a little heavy set against lightweight fabrics.

Shop the Shoe:

Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Miu Miu, Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

