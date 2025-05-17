I Wouldn’t Describe Flip Flops As “Chic”—6 Summer Shoe Alternatives I Definitely Would

Please let me preface this article by clearing a few things up: I have nothing against flip flops whatsoever. In fact, I love wearing flip flops. Right now I'm 21 weeks pregnant, my feet are swollen and, honestly, I'd be lost without my trusty Havaianas. Even outwith expecting, between the months of May and August, you'll find me wearing little else as far as the footwear department goes. Having said all of this, however, I don't know if I'd use the word "chic" to describe flip flops. Effortless, yes. Cool, absolutely. But chic? I just don't think they always fit that mould. At least, not where the traditional spongey, foamy pairs are concerned.

What I also know is that some people are very much against flip flops; I had my friends round at the weekend and was surprised at the level of opinion they had on the subject. "For holidays, yes. At home? You'll see me in Crocs first!" was one standout remark. No shade to Crocs (of which I am also a fan) but this got me to thinking; should I be servicing those adverse to flip flops with some chic alternatives? Is there a want and a need for a feature on shoes to wear instead of flip flops? Well, if you've found yourself here, I guess there is!

Now, I could have just listed every summer shoe style other than flip flops for you but that wouldn't exactly do my title of editor justice. So, I took it upon myself to research the summer shoes that hold the same throw-on ease and appeal as flip flops for you to consider wearing instead. I came up with six. Scroll on to read all about them and why they make for sound alternatives to flip flops that can skew a little chicer.

6 Stylish Alternatives to Flip Flops

1. Ankle-Tie Sandals

Style Notes: Let's start off with a sandal, shall we? I'm sure you'll have seen the many, many pairs of leather and suede flip flops on the market right now but, at the end of the day, a flip flop is still a flip flop, right? However, thong sandals with the addition of an elegant ankle tie can feel much more refined.

2. Leather Sliders

Style Notes: Sticking with sandals, if the slip-on silhouette is what you crave, then turn your attention to flat leather sliders—the sort made iconic by Hèrmes, which is a very chic association to have.

3. Mesh Ballet Flats

If you don't like the openness of flip flops—they are one of the most foot-exposing shoes you can wear, after all—but still want something light and airy to slip into on balmy summer days, then the mesh ballet flat is for you. Having been trending for a few seasons now, I've spotted so many fashion people wearing theirs this month already so, if you invested in a pair previously, then rest assured it was a sound decision. If you haven't, all signs point to the fact that this is a shoe trend that will resurface every summer from here on out.

4. Flat Mules

Something I also learnt in speaking with my friends is that another issue they have with flip flops is idea of having very exposed toes. "What if I haven't had time to paint my nails?", one said. Enter closed-toe mules, the stylish footwear equivalent of the mullet—it's all business in the front and an open party in the back.

5. Chunky Strap Sandals

What flip flops offer in effortlessness, they lack in structure. Typically flimsy and unsupportive, the alternative here is a pair of chunky, multi-strap sandals with a moulded footbed. This might not sound like a stylish substitute but, thanks to brands like A.Emery and Birkenstock, sandals of substance are a key trend this summer, ensuring the market is full of chic options.

6. Low-Profile Trainers

Why not match the casual nature of flip flops with a pair of trainers? A low-profile pair will mimic the streamlined payoff of flip flops more so than a pair of chunky runners—throw them on with everything from shorts to full skirts to linen trousers. Suede finishes will soften the overall look, too, if you're worried about them looking a little heavy set against lightweight fabrics.

