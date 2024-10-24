No Joke, the Winter Sales Have Already Arrived—These 31 Buys Are Smart

The new season is underway and once again many of us have found ourselves rejigging our wardrobes in response to the drop in temperatures. Coats, knitwear, boots, and anything with a cosy lining are currently at the top of my shopping list in preparation for the winter stretch ahead, and luckily my shopping basket now has an added discount.

From high street heroes to designer buys, brands have declared that we won't have to wait until Black Friday or the January sales to snap up our winter wares. Now, you can explore discounts on best-selling pieces, new-in styles and year-round treasures all with added savings. And to make it even easier, I've pulled together the very best sales, and very best pieces, into one concise edit.

With every sales moment, it's important to take a considered approach. I for one have fallen for the appeal of savings before, left with pieces that don't match my aesthetic or are hard to style. Now, it's all about the pieces I'm drawn to even at full price, but the added discount is just the cherry on top. Think a classic striped turtleneck from Hush, an elegant Max Mara coat in a fresh cream shade and Celine's iconic Triomphe sunglasses just to name a few.

There are some seriously good savings ahead, so keep scrolling to shop the best winter sales of 2024.

SHOP THE WINTER SALES

WHISTLES: 20% Off Knitwear & Coats

Whistles Morgan Funnel Neck Coat £329 £263 SHOP NOW Add a touch of elegance to every winter look with this coat.

Whistles Wool Crop Relaxed Knit £109 £87 SHOP NOW A great knit will see you through cool days for years to come.

Whistles Willow Ribbed Knit Dress £139 £111 SHOP NOW Just add knee-high boots.

Whistles Ida Short Quilted Coat £155 £124 SHOP NOW The Ida coat is a brand classic.

Whistles Graphic Intarsia Wool Knit £139 £111 SHOP NOW If knitwear with a standout element is what you're searching for, this should be on your radar.

Whistles Una Puffa Coat £189 £151 SHOP NOW Take on the coldest days with a practical and chic puffer coat.

MYTHERESA: Up to 30% Off

Toteme Cotton Car Coat £800 £560 SHOP NOW I can't believe Toteme's car coat is in the sale. This is sure to move quickly.

Brunello Cucinelli Wool, Cashmere and Silk Sweater £1550 £1085 SHOP NOW You can now snap up sumptuous cashmere, silk and wool for even less right now.

Chloé Cutout Sweater £1375 £687 SHOP NOW This striking sweater has been on my wish list ever since it was released. Now it's 50% off.

Khaite X Oliver Peoples 1966c Rectangular Sunglasses £323 £258 SHOP NOW All year round a great pair of sunnies feature in my outfit builds.

Dries Van Noten Pleated Wool-Blend Pants £695 £417 SHOP NOW Classic black tailored trousers are always a smart investment.

HUSH: Up to 50% Off

Hush Rhona Striped Roll Neck Jumper £99 £45 SHOP NOW Striped knits come back every autumn and winter.

Hush Nova Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans £95 £67 SHOP NOW Wide leg jeans you'll call about every single season.

Hush Double Breasted Wool Blend Blazer £159 £112 SHOP NOW Bring a polished finish to any outfit with a refined black blazer.

Hush Uralla Knitted Dress £79 £56 SHOP NOW This also comes in a soft mid-blue shade.

Hush Emely Oversized Stripe Fluid Shirt £79 £56 SHOP NOW With jeans, tailoring, or skirts, you'll get so much wear out of this striped shirt.

LIBERTY: Up to 30% Off

Sessùn Emily Coat £425 £298 SHOP NOW You can immediately add this into all your winter outfits.

Celine Triomphe Oval Acetate Sunglasses £400 £320 SHOP NOW A fashion person favourite.

RIXO Ardith Silk Crepe De Chine Tiger Patchwork Midi Skirt £215 £172 SHOP NOW I tried this skirt on earlier this year and can confirm the fabric is unbelievably soft and the print so easy to style.

Savette Small Tondo Hobo Shoulder Bag £1495 £1196 SHOP NOW Savette's beautiful bags are beloved by our editors.

Aligne Audrey Denim Shirt £100 £80 SHOP NOW Aligne always brings a contemporary edge to classic pieces, like the collarless design and nipped-waist silhouette.

NINTEY PERCENT: Archive Sale Up to 70% Off

Ninetypercent Iris Dress in Black £255 £153 SHOP NOW Whatever plans you have coming up, you'll want to be wearing this dress.

Ninetypercent Cida Trousers in Black £275 £165 SHOP NOW Comfortable, chic, and easy to dress up or down.

Ninetypercent Signature Shirt in White £190 £114 SHOP NOW The bold cuffs take this classic shirt to a whole new level.

Ninetypercent Romulus Dress in Obsidian £475 £143 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is still in stock.

LUISA VIA ROMA: Up to 80% Off

Max Mara Edgard Wool & Cashmere Coat £2200 £770 SHOP NOW I did a double take when I saw this discount.

Neous Phoenix Leather Bag £735 £588 SHOP NOW A classic shoulder bag you'll treasure forever. Note: This discount is applied at checkout.

Giuseppe Di Morabito Stretch Wool Wide Pants £567 £396 SHOP NOW Just look at the drape on this pair.

Paris Texas Embossed Leather Tall Boots £625 £343 SHOP NOW Paris Texas knows all about excellent boots.

Alexandre Vauthier Viscose Knit Dress W/ Embellished Belt £1945 £778 SHOP NOW Simple, refined, and sure to blend seamlessly into your wardrobe.