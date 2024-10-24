No Joke, the Winter Sales Have Already Arrived—These 31 Buys Are Smart

The new season is underway and once again many of us have found ourselves rejigging our wardrobes in response to the drop in temperatures. Coats, knitwear, boots, and anything with a cosy lining are currently at the top of my shopping list in preparation for the winter stretch ahead, and luckily my shopping basket now has an added discount.

From high street heroes to designer buys, brands have declared that we won't have to wait until Black Friday or the January sales to snap up our winter wares. Now, you can explore discounts on best-selling pieces, new-in styles and year-round treasures all with added savings. And to make it even easier, I've pulled together the very best sales, and very best pieces, into one concise edit.

With every sales moment, it's important to take a considered approach. I for one have fallen for the appeal of savings before, left with pieces that don't match my aesthetic or are hard to style. Now, it's all about the pieces I'm drawn to even at full price, but the added discount is just the cherry on top. Think a classic striped turtleneck from Hush, an elegant Max Mara coat in a fresh cream shade and Celine's iconic Triomphe sunglasses just to name a few.

There are some seriously good savings ahead, so keep scrolling to shop the best winter sales of 2024.

SHOP THE WINTER SALES

WHISTLES: 20% Off Knitwear & Coats

Morgan Funnel Neck Coat
Whistles
Morgan Funnel Neck Coat

Add a touch of elegance to every winter look with this coat.

Wool Crop Relaxed Knit
Whistles
Wool Crop Relaxed Knit

A great knit will see you through cool days for years to come.

Willow Ribbed Knit Dress
Whistles
Willow Ribbed Knit Dress

Just add knee-high boots.

Ida Short Quilted Coat
Whistles
Ida Short Quilted Coat

The Ida coat is a brand classic.

Graphic Intarsia Wool Knit
Whistles
Graphic Intarsia Wool Knit

If knitwear with a standout element is what you're searching for, this should be on your radar.

Una Puffa Coat
Whistles
Una Puffa Coat

Take on the coldest days with a practical and chic puffer coat.

MYTHERESA: Up to 30% Off

Cotton Car Coat
Toteme
Cotton Car Coat

I can't believe Toteme's car coat is in the sale. This is sure to move quickly.

Wool, Cashmere and Silk Sweater
Brunello Cucinelli
Wool, Cashmere and Silk Sweater

You can now snap up sumptuous cashmere, silk and wool for even less right now.

Cutout Sweater
Chloé
Cutout Sweater

This striking sweater has been on my wish list ever since it was released. Now it's 50% off.

X Oliver Peoples 1966c Rectangular Sunglasses
Khaite
X Oliver Peoples 1966c Rectangular Sunglasses

All year round a great pair of sunnies feature in my outfit builds.

Pleated Wool-Blend Pants
Dries Van Noten
Pleated Wool-Blend Pants

Classic black tailored trousers are always a smart investment.

HUSH: Up to 50% Off

Rhona Striped Roll Neck Jumper
Hush
Rhona Striped Roll Neck Jumper

Striped knits come back every autumn and winter.

Nova Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans
Hush
Nova Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans

Wide leg jeans you'll call about every single season.

Double Breasted Wool Blend Blazer
Hush
Double Breasted Wool Blend Blazer

Bring a polished finish to any outfit with a refined black blazer.

hush-uk,

Hush
Uralla Knitted Dress

This also comes in a soft mid-blue shade.

Emely Oversized Stripe Fluid Shirt
Hush
Emely Oversized Stripe Fluid Shirt

With jeans, tailoring, or skirts, you'll get so much wear out of this striped shirt.

LIBERTY: Up to 30% Off

Emily Coat
Sessùn
Emily Coat

You can immediately add this into all your winter outfits.

Triomphe Oval Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Triomphe Oval Acetate Sunglasses

A fashion person favourite.

Ardith Silk Crepe De Chine Tiger Patchwork Midi Skirt
RIXO
Ardith Silk Crepe De Chine Tiger Patchwork Midi Skirt

I tried this skirt on earlier this year and can confirm the fabric is unbelievably soft and the print so easy to style.

Small Tondo Hobo Shoulder Bag
Savette
Small Tondo Hobo Shoulder Bag

Savette's beautiful bags are beloved by our editors.

Audrey Denim Shirt
Aligne
Audrey Denim Shirt

Aligne always brings a contemporary edge to classic pieces, like the collarless design and nipped-waist silhouette.

NINTEY PERCENT: Archive Sale Up to 70% Off

Ninetypercent, Iris Dress in Black
Ninetypercent
Iris Dress in Black

Whatever plans you have coming up, you'll want to be wearing this dress.

Ninetypercent, Cida Trousers in Black
Ninetypercent
Cida Trousers in Black

Comfortable, chic, and easy to dress up or down.

Ninetypercent, Signature Shirt in White
Ninetypercent
Signature Shirt in White

The bold cuffs take this classic shirt to a whole new level.

Ninetypercent, Romulus Dress in Obsidian
Ninetypercent
Romulus Dress in Obsidian

I can't believe this is still in stock.

LUISA VIA ROMA: Up to 80% Off

luisaviaroma,

Max Mara
Edgard Wool & Cashmere Coat

I did a double take when I saw this discount.

Phoenix Leather Bag - Neous - Women | Luisaviaroma
Neous
Phoenix Leather Bag

A classic shoulder bag you'll treasure forever. Note: This discount is applied at checkout.

Giuseppe Di Morabito, Stretch Wool Wide Pants
Giuseppe Di Morabito
Stretch Wool Wide Pants

Just look at the drape on this pair.

105mm Croc Embossed Leather Tall Boots - Paris Texas - Women - Taupe - 35 It
Paris Texas
Embossed Leather Tall Boots

Paris Texas knows all about excellent boots.

Viscose Knit Dress W/ Embellished Belt - Alexandre Vauthier - Women - Brown - 34 Fr
Alexandre Vauthier
Viscose Knit Dress W/ Embellished Belt

Simple, refined, and sure to blend seamlessly into your wardrobe.

