No Joke, the Winter Sales Have Already Arrived—These 31 Buys Are Smart
The new season is underway and once again many of us have found ourselves rejigging our wardrobes in response to the drop in temperatures. Coats, knitwear, boots, and anything with a cosy lining are currently at the top of my shopping list in preparation for the winter stretch ahead, and luckily my shopping basket now has an added discount.
From high street heroes to designer buys, brands have declared that we won't have to wait until Black Friday or the January sales to snap up our winter wares. Now, you can explore discounts on best-selling pieces, new-in styles and year-round treasures all with added savings. And to make it even easier, I've pulled together the very best sales, and very best pieces, into one concise edit.
With every sales moment, it's important to take a considered approach. I for one have fallen for the appeal of savings before, left with pieces that don't match my aesthetic or are hard to style. Now, it's all about the pieces I'm drawn to even at full price, but the added discount is just the cherry on top. Think a classic striped turtleneck from Hush, an elegant Max Mara coat in a fresh cream shade and Celine's iconic Triomphe sunglasses just to name a few.
There are some seriously good savings ahead, so keep scrolling to shop the best winter sales of 2024.
SHOP THE WINTER SALES
- Whistles 20% Off Knitwear & Coats
- MyTheresa Up to 30% Off
- Hush Up to 50% Off
- Liberty Up to 30% Off
- Ninety Percent Archive Sale Up to 70% Off
- Luisa Via Roma Up to 80% Off
WHISTLES: 20% Off Knitwear & Coats
If knitwear with a standout element is what you're searching for, this should be on your radar.
MYTHERESA: Up to 30% Off
I can't believe Toteme's car coat is in the sale. This is sure to move quickly.
You can now snap up sumptuous cashmere, silk and wool for even less right now.
This striking sweater has been on my wish list ever since it was released. Now it's 50% off.
All year round a great pair of sunnies feature in my outfit builds.
Classic black tailored trousers are always a smart investment.
HUSH: Up to 50% Off
Bring a polished finish to any outfit with a refined black blazer.
With jeans, tailoring, or skirts, you'll get so much wear out of this striped shirt.
LIBERTY: Up to 30% Off
I tried this skirt on earlier this year and can confirm the fabric is unbelievably soft and the print so easy to style.
Aligne always brings a contemporary edge to classic pieces, like the collarless design and nipped-waist silhouette.
NINTEY PERCENT: Archive Sale Up to 70% Off
Whatever plans you have coming up, you'll want to be wearing this dress.
LUISA VIA ROMA: Up to 80% Off
A classic shoulder bag you'll treasure forever. Note: This discount is applied at checkout.
Simple, refined, and sure to blend seamlessly into your wardrobe.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
