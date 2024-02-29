Sienna Miller Just Wore the Classy Spring Outfit Combo That French Women Love

By Natalie Munro
published

There’s no denying that Sienna Miller dressed the part during her recent trip to Paris. Stepping out in the French capital yesterday, the model and actress styled a tried-and-true combination that French women always come back to during spring. Protecting herself from the changeable Parisian weather, Miller styled a beige trench coat from French brand Sézane. With a checkered lining and neat button fastening, her choice of trench gave the look a relaxed feel, ticking the je ne sais quoi box that French fashion is renowned for. Styling her trench with wide-leg wool trousers and black, heeled boots, Miller's combination met the temperature demands of this time of year whilst the flowing trousers reflected her effortless and relaxed signature style.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Splash)

Pulling once again from her favourite French brand, Miller accessorised her outfit with Sézane's Claude Bag (£345) and a black leather belt with striking gold hardware. There are so many compelling trench coats hitting the market at this time of year, but I keep coming back to Sézane's Clyde Trench Coat (£275) for its no-fuss design and elegant silhouette. Void of excess buttons or pockets, the coat offers a truly versatile outerwear solution that can be styled with jeans and a graphic tee or an embroidered cotton dress throughout the season.

Read on to shop Miller's look and discover our favourite trench coats below.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

