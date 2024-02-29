Sienna Miller Just Wore the Classy Spring Outfit Combo That French Women Love

There’s no denying that Sienna Miller dressed the part during her recent trip to Paris. Stepping out in the French capital yesterday, the model and actress styled a tried-and-true combination that French women always come back to during spring. Protecting herself from the changeable Parisian weather, Miller styled a beige trench coat from French brand Sézane. With a checkered lining and neat button fastening, her choice of trench gave the look a relaxed feel, ticking the je ne sais quoi box that French fashion is renowned for. Styling her trench with wide-leg wool trousers and black, heeled boots, Miller's combination met the temperature demands of this time of year whilst the flowing trousers reflected her effortless and relaxed signature style.

(Image credit: Splash)

Pulling once again from her favourite French brand, Miller accessorised her outfit with Sézane's Claude Bag (£345) and a black leather belt with striking gold hardware. There are so many compelling trench coats hitting the market at this time of year, but I keep coming back to Sézane's Clyde Trench Coat (£275) for its no-fuss design and elegant silhouette. Void of excess buttons or pockets, the coat offers a truly versatile outerwear solution that can be styled with jeans and a graphic tee or an embroidered cotton dress throughout the season.

Read on to shop Miller's look and discover our favourite trench coats below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK:

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat in Light Beige £275 SHOP NOW The perfect trench.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper in Black £155 SHOP NOW A cosy cashmere knit is a staple in every forever wardrobe.

Sézane Claude Bag in Ecru Croco Print £345 SHOP NOW Wear this over your shoulder or as a crossbody.

& Other Stories Slim Flared Tailored Trousers in Grey Herringbone £110 SHOP NOW Wool trousers are a cool-weather essential.

Sézane Livie Belt in Black Varnish £55 SHOP NOW A simple black belt is such an easy way to elevate a day-to-day outfit.

By Far Sofia Leather Ankle Boots £405 SHOP NOW This elegant silhouette will never go out of style.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE TRENCH COATS:

COS Hooded Trench Coat £200 SHOP NOW With a built-in hood, this is ideal for drizzly spring days.

Jigsaw Nelson Cotton Trench Coat in Stone £355 SHOP NOW The oversized collar will add a dramatic element to a casual look.

Raey Belted Fluid Trench Coat £695 SHOP NOW Raey does slouchy staples better than most, and this trench is no exception.

Aligne Gilda Maxi Trench Coat in Stone £189 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown and sage.

Selected Femme Asya Oversized Trench Coat £190 SHOP NOW Act fast—this is selling out quickly.

Khaite Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat £2910 SHOP NOW Khaite's brand of understated luxury is a favourite of fashion editors.

Reformation Kensington Trench £368 SHOP NOW This lightweight coat is ideal for spring layering.

Albaray Relaxed Single Breast Trench Coat £155 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee and jeans for a timeless spring look.

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Beige £85 SHOP NOW With a slightly oversized fit, this is ideal for layering over a thick knit.

Erdem Pleated Tweed-Insert Cotton-Twill Trench Coat £2295 SHOP NOW Pleats are set to be everywhere soon.

Everlane The Cotton Long Trench Coat in Beech £282 SHOP NOW This also comes in a warm beige shade.