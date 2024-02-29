Sienna Miller Just Wore the Classy Spring Outfit Combo That French Women Love
There’s no denying that Sienna Miller dressed the part during her recent trip to Paris. Stepping out in the French capital yesterday, the model and actress styled a tried-and-true combination that French women always come back to during spring. Protecting herself from the changeable Parisian weather, Miller styled a beige trench coat from French brand Sézane. With a checkered lining and neat button fastening, her choice of trench gave the look a relaxed feel, ticking the je ne sais quoi box that French fashion is renowned for. Styling her trench with wide-leg wool trousers and black, heeled boots, Miller's combination met the temperature demands of this time of year whilst the flowing trousers reflected her effortless and relaxed signature style.
Pulling once again from her favourite French brand, Miller accessorised her outfit with Sézane's Claude Bag (£345) and a black leather belt with striking gold hardware. There are so many compelling trench coats hitting the market at this time of year, but I keep coming back to Sézane's Clyde Trench Coat (£275) for its no-fuss design and elegant silhouette. Void of excess buttons or pockets, the coat offers a truly versatile outerwear solution that can be styled with jeans and a graphic tee or an embroidered cotton dress throughout the season.
Read on to shop Miller's look and discover our favourite trench coats below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK:
A cosy cashmere knit is a staple in every forever wardrobe.
Wear this over your shoulder or as a crossbody.
Wool trousers are a cool-weather essential.
A simple black belt is such an easy way to elevate a day-to-day outfit.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE TRENCH COATS:
The oversized collar will add a dramatic element to a casual look.
Raey does slouchy staples better than most, and this trench is no exception.
Khaite's brand of understated luxury is a favourite of fashion editors.
Style with a white tee and jeans for a timeless spring look.
With a slightly oversized fit, this is ideal for layering over a thick knit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Emma Watson Just Wore the Anti-Skinny-Jeans Trend with London's It Trainers
A city-dweller's favourite.
By Natalie Munro
-
These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Rich-girl vibes, right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Trench-Coat Season Has Arrived, and M&S Has So Many Premium-Looking Styles
An all-weather winner.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW
No one does it like her.
By Eliza Huber
-
The People Have Spoken: This Is Going to Be Mango's Next It Coat
It's a classic.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm Revamping My Closet With These 5 Elevated Basics for a Chic Winter Wardrobe
You'll wear these for years to come.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Cardigans Are a Springtime Staple, and This French Brand Does Them Best
Three trending styles to try.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Fresh, Spring-Ready Jacket Trend Will Be All Over London Next Month
So simple, so chic.
By Natalie Munro