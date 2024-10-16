Sienna Miller Just Confirmed Boho Can Work in Winter Too—Just Add This Jumper
Whilst Sienna Miller has many accolades outside of the world of fashion, I can't help but think of her as a style icon above all else. A fixture on red carpets since the 00s, the actor has carved a place for herself in the fashion industry by means of her well-honed boho aesthetic and buzz-worthy off-duty looks.
With a wardrobe full of clogs, frills, lace and volume, I've been waiting to see how Miller would bring her boho-disposition into the winter season, and her recent outfit proves that she's already tracked down the exact item for the job.
Attending an event in London this week, Miller styled her glossy leather trousers tucked in to a specific jumper trend that really elevated her look. Skirting the simple knitted styles in black or navy that tend to dominate at this time of year, Miller plucked the perfect boho jumper to complete her evening look.
With a naturally relaxed and casual silhouette, this isn't the easiest jumper trend to dress up, but Miller's leather trousers and tall heels worked to weave a formal element into her evening ensemble, all the while letting the jumper hold on to an effortless energy.
Embellished with geometric designs and metallic threads, Miller's roomy knit can be classed as boho by its incorporation of patten and its slouchy cut. Whilst brands have interpreted the trend in different ways, boho knits tend to incorporate colour, pattern and texture—making them ideal if you're looking to weave some dimension into your winter wardrobe. Although I'm inspired by Miller's leather trouser pairing, this cosy knit also styles well denim and floaty skirts, too.
Brands like Free People, Anthropologie and Ba&Sh offer a treasure trove of playful designs, whilst designer labels including Chloé and Isabel Marant have also perfect the relaxed energy of the boho knit. Click through to discover the styles we're adding to basket this winter.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOHO JUMPERS HERE:
The wool-blend composition will keep you cosy all winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
