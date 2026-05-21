Spotted in New York—This Divisive Trick is the Trendiest Way to Style Heels Right Now

After seasons dominated by ballet flats, loafers and low-profile trainers, 2026 is set to mark the return of heels. And according to New York’s style set, there’s a chic new way to style them right now.
Stepping out for a Fendi event in New York this week, actor Amelie Zilber elevated her pencil skirt and classic black heels with a sleek pair of semi-sheer black socks.
Slightly unexpected, heels and socks have long divided opinion, conjuring up everything from school-uniform nostalgia to '80s-inspired eccentricity. But in practice, the look feels surprisingly modern. The sheer texture softened the sharpness of the black heels whilst adding subtle dimension and contrast to an otherwise pared-back ensemble.
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Shifting the mood of her look, without them, the pencil skirt-and-heels pairing could have leaned overly polished or even a little corporate. With them, the look took on a more intellectual, fashion-forward energy. There was almost a librarian-esque quality to it, but in the very best way.
It’s also exactly the kind of styling move fashion people gravitate towards because it requires very little effort yet makes an outfit feel much more considered. In the same way white socks elevate loafers, a sheer sock can also give classic heels a new lease of life.
Newly inspired, scroll on to shop my edit of the best heels to wear with socks below.
Shop Heels:
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
The kitten heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Slingback Shoes With Strap
Wear these with jeans or style with a sleek pencil skirt.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in five other shades.
COS
Strap-Detail Leather Pumps
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Reformation
Joyce Slingback Heel
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black heels.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Slingback Shoes
The ankle strap adds some light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Aeyde
Catrina Leather Slingback Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mango
Satin Court Shoes With Ankle Straps
The satin composition lends these such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.