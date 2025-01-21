Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Shoes That Always Look Good With Straight-Leg Jeans

Straight-leg jeans—what would our wardrobes be without such a staple? It’s hard to imagine. No clothing is as hard-working and versatile as them. They effortlessly stand the test of time against shifting trends, making them suitable for many occasions. The beauty of straight-leg jeans lies in their compatibility with any footwear, including the sometimes-polarizing clogs. Take, for example, Kaia Gerber's recent ensemble.

On Monday in L.A., Gerber wore medium-blue, straight-leg jeans that gracefully grazed her ankles, allowing her Birkenstock Boston clogs to appear. Gerber maintained an effortlessly cool vibe, pairing these timeless jeans with a gray crewneck sweatshirt, sporty sunglasses, and a black leather shoulder bag.

Kaia Gerber wears a gray sweater, black bag, blue straight-leg jeans, and clogs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($165)

In the past year, Birkenstock Boston clogs have undergone an impressive transformation—from once being considered a dated shoe choice to now being a coveted style among celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. These style icons have showcased the clogs with various outfits, pairing them with everything from cozy sweatpants to laid-back baggy jeans. However, it’s the straight-leg jeans that consistently elevate the look, striking a balance between chic and casual.

If Gerber's outfit has inspired you to incorporate these clogs into your wardrobe—whether you wear them with cozy socks in the crisp winter months or bare-footed in the warmth of summer—keep reading. I’ve also curated a selection of other clogs that are just as chic and practical, ensuring your footwear game remains strong and stylish throughout 2025.

Shop Kaia Gerber's clogs

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also own these.

Shop the best clogs

Clog House Slippers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Clog House Slippers

Gerber also has the Boston Clogs in the gray colorway. So, to replicate her look, I highly recommend purchasing these since their price is unbeatable.

Bibi Lou Zagreb Clogs
Bibi Lou
Bibi Lou Zagreb Clogs

These look so luxe.

Content Suede Clog
Jeffrey Campbell
Content Suede Clog

These also come in khaki and burgundy.

Louis Suede Clogs
A.Emery
Louis Suede Clogs

I always come back to A.Emery for elegant footwear.

After Riding Mules
FP Collection
After Riding Mules

How cute?!

Mellow Shearling-Lined Suede Mules
Tory Burch
Mellow Shearling-Lined Suede Mules

If I owned these I'd never want to take them off.

Ease Leather Clogs
Loewe
Ease Leather Clogs

Loewe's footwear never disappoints.

Mirvin Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs
Isabel Marant
Mirvin Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs

Trust me—once you see how MyTheresa styled these you'll want to add them and the rest of the outfit to your cart.

Milan Fur Clog in Black Suede
Larroudé
Milan Fur Clog in Black Suede

Hurry, these are selling out fast.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

