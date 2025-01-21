Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Shoes That Always Look Good With Straight-Leg Jeans

Straight-leg jeans—what would our wardrobes be without such a staple? It’s hard to imagine. No clothing is as hard-working and versatile as them. They effortlessly stand the test of time against shifting trends, making them suitable for many occasions. The beauty of straight-leg jeans lies in their compatibility with any footwear, including the sometimes-polarizing clogs. Take, for example, Kaia Gerber's recent ensemble.

On Monday in L.A., Gerber wore medium-blue, straight-leg jeans that gracefully grazed her ankles, allowing her Birkenstock Boston clogs to appear. Gerber maintained an effortlessly cool vibe, pairing these timeless jeans with a gray crewneck sweatshirt, sporty sunglasses, and a black leather shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($165)

In the past year, Birkenstock Boston clogs have undergone an impressive transformation—from once being considered a dated shoe choice to now being a coveted style among celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. These style icons have showcased the clogs with various outfits, pairing them with everything from cozy sweatpants to laid-back baggy jeans. However, it’s the straight-leg jeans that consistently elevate the look, striking a balance between chic and casual.

If Gerber's outfit has inspired you to incorporate these clogs into your wardrobe—whether you wear them with cozy socks in the crisp winter months or bare-footed in the warmth of summer—keep reading. I’ve also curated a selection of other clogs that are just as chic and practical, ensuring your footwear game remains strong and stylish throughout 2025.

Shop Kaia Gerber's clogs

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog $165 SHOP NOW Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also own these.

Shop the best clogs

MANGO Clog House Slippers $50 SHOP NOW Gerber also has the Boston Clogs in the gray colorway. So, to replicate her look, I highly recommend purchasing these since their price is unbeatable.

Bibi Lou Bibi Lou Zagreb Clogs $160 SHOP NOW These look so luxe.

Jeffrey Campbell Content Suede Clog $140 SHOP NOW These also come in khaki and burgundy.

A.Emery Louis Suede Clogs $200 SHOP NOW I always come back to A.Emery for elegant footwear.

FP Collection After Riding Mules $138 SHOP NOW How cute?!

Tory Burch Mellow Shearling-Lined Suede Mules $320 SHOP NOW If I owned these I'd never want to take them off.

Loewe Ease Leather Clogs $1100 SHOP NOW Loewe's footwear never disappoints.

Isabel Marant Mirvin Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs $860 SHOP NOW Trust me—once you see how MyTheresa styled these you'll want to add them and the rest of the outfit to your cart.