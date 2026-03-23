Between the nostalgic retrosneakers that have been all over my Instagram feed, and the cool-girl technical styles I’ve been spotting on my commute to and from the Who What Wear office, it's clear that trending trainers will always have a place in the hearts of fashion people. However, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, these louder, ostentatious trainer styles often come with a dilemma: will they pair well with my classic jeans?
Well, if you’re more of a pared-back dresser like me, then I have good news for you. Because minimal trainers are having a moment this season, and both celebs and fashion people alike have proven that they pair well with any and every style of denim that you can think of. Most recently, I spotted Sarah Michelle Gellar sporting a pair of cream suede minimal trainers with her wide-leg blue jeans, proving that this timeless sneaker style is the way to go for easy, fail-proof styling. Leaning into the inherent elegance of this combo, Sarah styled it with a boxy blazer and sleek sunglasses whilst shopping on Oxford Street a few days ago.
Defined by their slim silhouettes and lack of obvious logos, this trainer style remains understated and refined, allowing them to pair seamlessly with a myriad of different jeans, skirts and trouser styles. The low-profile nature of minimal suede trainers makes them feel akin to ballet flats,boat shoes, and loafers, and the timeless cream hue means they’ll go with everything you own, from nuetral hues to bold prints and patterns.
Whether I’m taking a cue from Sarah and pairing them with a pair of wide-leg jeans and a black blazer for the office or styling them with stovepipe jeans and a button-down shirt for a casual spring day out, I’ll be reaching for my cream suede minimal trainers constantly this season.
Keep scrolling to shop the best cream suede trainers to invest in for spring 2026 and beyond.
Shop Cream Suede Minimal Trainers
Toteme
Flex Suede Sneakers
These will go with every denim style, from wide-leg to straight jeans.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These sold out quickly last year, so act fast.
ZARA
Barefoot Contrast Trainers
Don't sleep on Zara's expensive-looking trainer collection.
Prada
Suede Sneakers
These are the top of my luxury wishlist at the moment.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Lo Pro Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneaker
Every fashion person I know owns a pair of Gazelles.