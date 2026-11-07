I've Put It to the Test: This "Dated" Trainer Trend Works Best With Straight-Leg Jeans

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Lily James wears stovepipe jeans with black Samba trainers, a black coat and a studded bag.
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I know, I know: Sambas don't hold quite the same wardrobe prestige as they did a few seasons ago. But, to be honest, I still stand by the fact that they look chicer with jeans than almost any other trainer trend. Low-profile, understated and versatile, these trainers make a natural pairing with fashion's favourite utilitarian staple. Putting my theory to the test, I spotted actor Lily James out for a walk this week wearing a classic black, three-stripe pair with an equally timeless set of straight-leg jeans.

Where a chunkier trainer might overwhelm the streamlined silhouette of a straight-leg or stovepipe jean, Sambas sit neatly against the ankle, offering a more balanced, considered finish.

Lily James wears stovepipe jeans with black Samba trainers, a black coat and a studded bag.

(Image credit: Splash)

Lily styled hers with a black wool coat and slim black sunglasses, creating a chic, unfussy off-duty look.

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Whilst some fashion people have moved on from Sambas in favour of newer trainer trends, I don't think their appeal has disappeared altogether. Their low-profile shape, pared-back design and versatility make them a reliable choice, especially in classic black. In fact, Lily's pair lent her outfit much the same sleek, polished feel that a loafer or black ballet flat might have, proving that trainers can look just as considered when styled right.

Inspired by this enduringly cool combination, read on to shop the black trainers—Sambas included—that I'd recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.