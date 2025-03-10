The Pretty Flats Trend Katie Holmes Just Wore Makes Jeans Look High-End

I don't know Katie Holmes personally, but if I did, I'd want to go shoe shopping with her. Based on the shoes she wears while out and about in NYC, it's pretty clear that she's a shoe person and has plenty of thoughts about trends, brands, and which styles are best for trekking along the lengthy sidewalks of NYC. Sign me up.

Speaking of trendy shoes that are great for walking around NYC, Holmes was photographed last week wearing a pair of flats that checks so many boxes—including the pretty one. The trend is ruched ballet flats, the even prettier cousin of the ruched-loafer trend that celebrities love. Something about ruched leather just looks expensive (which explains why it's trending), and when your shoes look expensive, your entire outfit looks expensive, including the simple wide-leg jeans and brown coat Holmes wore with hers.

Jeans and ballet flats are a fail-safe combination, but it can feel a bit dull since ballet flats have been a thing for so long. If you want to freshen (and richen) things up, do as Holmes did and order a pair of ruched ballet flats to wear with your jeans and perhaps jean shorts in a few months. Keep scrolling to shop my most recommended pairs.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Reformation Lucas Coat ($428); Toteme Belted Leather Tote ($1340)

Shop Ruched Ballet Flats

