If there’s one shoe trend dominating summer 2026, it’s ballet flats. The classic style has been a wardrobe staple for years, but this season, fashion people are finding fresh new ways to wear them. While the silhouette itself remains timeless, the styling feels more modern than ever, proving that ballet flats can be just as current as any It shoe on the market. The key is pairing them with pieces that feel effortless, directional, and a little unexpected.
This season, I’m spotting ballet flats styled with everything from sporty shorts and oversized button-downs to relaxed denim and breezy, minimalist separates. The combination strikes that perfect balance between polished and undone—a formula that always feels chic in warm weather. Mesh, satin, woven, and embellished iterations are especially popular right now, bringing texture and personality to even the simplest summer looks. The result is an outfit that feels thoughtful without looking like you tried too hard.
Ahead, discover the summer outfits making ballet flats feel fresh again. Whether you lean classic or trend-forward, these styling ideas prove the beloved flats are far from basic. In fact, when paired with the right pieces, they might just become the most versatile—and coolest—shoes in your wardrobe this season.
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Summer Ballet Flats Outfit Ideas 2026
Get the look: Bandana + Elbow-length T-shirt + White pants + Ballet flats