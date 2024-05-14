I Used to Hate This Sandal Trend, But Meghan Markle Just Convinced Me Otherwise

(Image credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

It's rare that we see Meghan Markle at all these days, so when she arrived in Nigeria to celebrate the anniversary of the Invictus Games over the weekend, I'm sure you can imagine our shared excitement over the prospect of getting multiple days (and, therefore, multiple outfits) with the famously well-dressed Duchess of Sussex. Now that photos from her trip have arrived, I can say with absolute certainty that she didn't disappoint.

To view a volleyball match at Nigeria Unconquered—a charitable organization in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation that helps wounded, injured, and ill service members—Markle, who attended alongside Prince Harry, wore an especially noteworthy look that included an already-viral striped, cutout sundress by Johanna Ortiz, oversize sunglasses by Heidi Merrick, and a bevy of Cartier jewelry. Those weren't even the pieces in the ensemble that stood out to me most. Rather, it was the actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist's choice of footwear that caught my eye.

For the occasion, Markle ditched her usual Aquazzura and Manolo Blahnik footwear for a controversial pair of thong sandals courtesy of Emme Parsons. Recently, flip-flops and other elevated takes on thong sandals have begun creeping back into fashion's eyeline, with pairs by The Row being especially popular. Proenza Schouler featured pairs in its S/S 24 collection, and Bally followed suit for fall/winter 2024. Now that Markle's given the regularly debated shoe style her stamp of approval, I can only assume that worldwide fame is on the horizon for the split-toe trend. Scroll down to see her look in Nigeria and shop the growing thong-sandal trend.

(Image credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Johanna Ortiz Tropicana Nights Wool-Silk Midi Dress ($2850); Emme Parsons Cecilia Leather Thong Sandals ($450); Heidi Merrick Ex-Pat Frames ($225); Cartier Love Bracelet, Small Model ($4750) and Tank Française Watch ($22300)

Emme Parsons Cecilia Leather Thong Sandals $450 SHOP NOW

Johanna Ortiz Tropicana Nights Wool-Silk Midi Dress $2850 SHOP NOW

Heidi Merrick Ex-Pat Frame in Black $225 SHOP NOW

cartier Love Bracelet Small Model $4750 SHOP NOW

cartier Tank Française Watch $22300 SHOP NOW

Shop thong sandals:

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW I can't stop sending people these. They're just too good to gatekeep.

TKEES Liners Flip Flops $60 SHOP NOW A timeless choice.

Reformation Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal $198 SHOP NOW These new Reformation T-strap sandals come in so many chic colors.

Madewell The Gabi Thong Slide Sandal in Shiny Leather $68 SHOP NOW The other color options of these Madewell thong sandals have already pretty much sold out. Don't let this pair be next without snagging one for yourself.

STAUD Dante Leather Thong Sandals $275 SHOP NOW Staud always wins in the shoe department, but these red flip-flops are especially worthy of a gold medal.

gap Vegan Leather T-Strap Sandals $50 $30 SHOP NOW Yes, you read that price right.

THE ROW City Leather Flip Flops $890 SHOP NOW I started packing my lunch for the office so that I can save up for these burgundy flip-flops.

TKEES Mariana Sandals $80 SHOP NOW Just easy.

ZARA Flat Leather Sandals With Decorative Detail $50 SHOP NOW Okay, Zara—go off.

Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels $100 SHOP NOW Simply perfect sandals if you ask me.

TKEES Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW The square-toe detail on these Tkees flip-flops makes them look so much pricier.

J.Crew New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather $50 SHOP NOW For your next seaside vacation.

Larroudé Milan Jelly Thong Sandal $140 SHOP NOW I really do think I need these.

STEVE MADDEN Tobi Black Leather Square Toe Thong Sandal $60 SHOP NOW I love how sleek and luxe these look for just $60.

A.EMERY Morgan Suede Flip Flops $180 SHOP NOW Gimme, gimme, gimme.

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flops $178 SHOP NOW Tory Burch has never once failed me in the shoe department (or any department for that matter).

ZARA Flat Leather Sandals $70 SHOP NOW You can just tell that these are comfy.

Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandal $248 SHOP NOW I'm loving the croc detailing here.