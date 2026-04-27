No, Not Black Leggings—JLo Just Wore Her Anti-Trend Trainers With This Much Cooler Style

If the only thing that can tempt you back to the gym is a fresh workout outfit, then we’re very much the same kind of people. This week, I’ve found myself motivated to schedule another treadmill session, entirely thanks to Jennifer Lopez’s latest activewear look.
Swapping out the predictable, high-shine black leggings that so often dominate a workout wardrobe (mine included), Jennifer took a more considered route, opting instead for a lightly patterned pair. And in another unexpected move, she sidestepped the low-profile trainer trend currently doing the rounds, choosing a classic white sneaker in a decidedly chunkier silhouette.
Whilst her outfit was simple and pared-back, these subtle shifts made all the difference. The understated print introduced texture and depth, bringing a sense of visual interest to an otherwise minimal base. Meanwhile, the chunkier trainers added both dimension and a touch of lift—something slim-sole styles simply can’t replicate.
Evidence that a few thoughtful tweaks can have the biggest impact, scroll on to shop the best printed leggings and chunky white trainers below.
Shop Patterned Leggings and Chunky Trainers:
Marks & Spencer
Go Move Printed Gym Leggings
These come in sizes 6—24 as well as two-other colours.
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Fashion people are obsessed with Salomon's chunky trainers.
Sweaty Betty
Runner's High Power Leggings
These dry quickly for a comfortable finish.
& Other Stories
New Balance 740 Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging 25
These come in two different leg lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
Salomon
Xa Pro 3d Rubber-Trimmed Perforated Mesh Sneakers
The mesh finish ensures a breathable, comfortable fit.
The Row
Mumuka Leggings
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Loewe
+ on Cloud Rubber-Trimmed Recycled-Mesh Sneakers
These also come in black.
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Camo Vapor Legging
The dark cameo print offers an easy way to wear patterned leggings right now.