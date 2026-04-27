No, Not Black Leggings—JLo Just Wore Her Anti-Trend Trainers With This Much Cooler Style

Don't default to black leggings—trainers look coolest with this emerging style.

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Jennifer Lopez wears black patterned leggings with chunky white trainers.
(Image credit: @jlo)
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If the only thing that can tempt you back to the gym is a fresh workout outfit, then we’re very much the same kind of people. This week, I’ve found myself motivated to schedule another treadmill session, entirely thanks to Jennifer Lopez’s latest activewear look.

Swapping out the predictable, high-shine black leggings that so often dominate a workout wardrobe (mine included), Jennifer took a more considered route, opting instead for a lightly patterned pair. And in another unexpected move, she sidestepped the low-profile trainer trend currently doing the rounds, choosing a classic white sneaker in a decidedly chunkier silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez wears black patterned leggings with chunky white trainers.

(Image credit: @jlo)

Whilst her outfit was simple and pared-back, these subtle shifts made all the difference. The understated print introduced texture and depth, bringing a sense of visual interest to an otherwise minimal base. Meanwhile, the chunkier trainers added both dimension and a touch of lift—something slim-sole styles simply can’t replicate.

Evidence that a few thoughtful tweaks can have the biggest impact, scroll on to shop the best printed leggings and chunky white trainers below.

Shop Patterned Leggings and Chunky Trainers: