Skirts Are Still Trending—Fashion People in Their 30s and 50s Are All About This Elegant Style

I keep spotting fashion people in their fifties and thirties elevating their knits with this elegant skirt trend.

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Model Elsa Hosk wears a patent leather skirt with a black knitted t-shirt and black pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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Skirts are still trending, and this winter, the chicest dressers are looking beyond denim, cotton and wool styles and straight towards the patent leather skirt trend.

Putting me on to the growing trend, I spotted Elsa Hosk styling a glossy, croc-effect leather skirt with a fitted black tee and pointed-toe heels this week. Effortlessly elegant, the high-shine finish of the skirt introduced a dose of glamour, whilst keeping the overall look understated and relaxed.

Model Elsa Hosk wears a patent leather skirt with a black knitted t-shirt and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Further proof that this trend is gaining momentum came courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross, who stepped out in an ultra-glossy patent leather skirt in the punchiest shade of cobalt blue. Paired with a polo-neck jumper and finished with a handful of brooches, her take felt playful and full of personality, while still offering plenty of inspiration for polished winter dressing.

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Tracee Ellis Ross poses for a photo wearing a blue patent leather skirt with a rugby jumper and brooches.

(Image credit: @traceeellisross)

With party season fast approaching, I have a feeling patent leather skirts will be finding their way into some of the chicest wardrobes, and onto some of the best-dressed dancefloors. If you're tempted to get ahead of the trend, read on to shop the patent leather styles I'm recommending below.

Shop Patent Leather Skirts:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.