Skirts are still trending, and this winter, the chicest dressers are looking beyond denim, cotton and wool styles and straight towards the patent leather skirt trend.
Putting me on to the growing trend, I spotted Elsa Hosk styling a glossy, croc-effect leather skirt with a fitted black tee and pointed-toe heels this week. Effortlessly elegant, the high-shine finish of the skirt introduced a dose of glamour, whilst keeping the overall look understated and relaxed.
Further proof that this trend is gaining momentum came courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross, who stepped out in an ultra-glossy patent leather skirt in the punchiest shade of cobalt blue. Paired with a polo-neck jumper and finished with a handful of brooches, her take felt playful and full of personality, while still offering plenty of inspiration for polished winter dressing.
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With party season fast approaching, I have a feeling patent leather skirts will be finding their way into some of the chicest wardrobes, and onto some of the best-dressed dancefloors. If you're tempted to get ahead of the trend, read on to shop the patent leather styles I'm recommending below.
Shop Patent Leather Skirts:
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Olive Green Croc Textured Faux Leather Column Midi Skirt
Whilst I love this in the rich olive shade, it also comes in chocolate brown and black.
H&M
Coated Pencil Skirt
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
H&M
Coated Skirt
Style this with a chunky knit to make this glamours skirt feel more wearable.
Self-Portrait
Vinyl-Effect Midi Skirt
Style this with a sleek turtle-neck for an easy and elegant ensemble.
TORY BURCH
Leather Midi Skirt
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
SPORTMAX
Croc-Effect Glossed Midi Skirt
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt
Style this with pointed-toe heels or dress it down with ballet flats.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.