That's It—I'm Only Wearing Net Shoes the Pamela Anderson Way This Fall

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images/Getty Images)

As much fun as the net and mesh shoe trend has been this spring and summer, I had come to terms with the fact that living in New York City and all, I’d be forced to pack up my carefully curated collection of transparent heels and flats in storage from now until April (if I’m lucky—more likely May). It would be difficult, yes. But I had no choice. Then, I saw Pamela Anderson’s outfit for her first day in San Sebastián, Spain, where she’s attending the 72nd San Sebastián Film Festival to celebrate her latest film The Last Showgirl, and everything I thought I knew about the relationship between net shoes and fall shifted.

For a screening of the film, Anderson kept her look utterly paired back and minimalist, yet glamorous in an effortless way. In all black, she wore a cashmere crewneck sweater with tailored trousers, oval sunglasses, and a pair of point-toe net stilettos that perfectly complimented her autumnal ensemble. With the outfit, she accessorized with not one, but two bags—one leather and another woven—further emphasizing that traditionally summery pieces *can* be repurposed throughout the year. It just takes a creative touch.

Scroll down to shop the best net shoes on the market right now, keeping in mind that they can be worn just as easily with a sundress or A-line poplin skirt as a luxe sweater and pair of trousers. Don’t put them in a box—Anderson didn’t, and look how chic it turned out.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images/Getty Images

WHO: Pamela Anderson

Shop the net shoe trend for fall:

MANGO Heeled Mesh Shoes $60 $40 SHOP NOW Get these while they're in stock and on sale.

Alaïa Fishnet Ankle Strap Pump $1050 SHOP NOW I would never say no to Alaïa if I didn't have to.

Jeffrey Campbell Netted Flats $150 SHOP NOW These are selling out on practically every retailer's website.

Yosi Samra Kate Slingback Pump $150 SHOP NOW The perfect pick for an all-black outfit this fall.

MANGO Mesh Ballerina $70 SHOP NOW These also come in metallic silver if you're interested.

RAYE Isa Slide $138 SHOP NOW I'm so here for the slipper trend.

Saint Laurent Oxalis Net Buckle Slingback Pumps $1025 SHOP NOW In awe.

Tony Bianco Kendall Heel $160 $112 SHOP NOW Hello, sale.

RAYE Lola Flat $148 SHOP NOW Easy, comfortable, and on-trend? Say less.

J.Crew Quinn Embellished Removable Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats in Mesh $168 $130 SHOP NOW The removable jewelry-like ankle straps are so fun.

PIFERI Andrea 50 Sling $590 SHOP NOW My Piferi heels are beyond comfortable, even for long periods on your feet.

Tony Bianco Mia Flat $160 SHOP NOW You know you want to...

STAUD Alba Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW Fashion girls love these.