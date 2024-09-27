That's It—I'm Only Wearing Net Shoes the Pamela Anderson Way This Fall

Actress Pamela Anderson arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 25, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images/Getty Images)

As much fun as the net and mesh shoe trend has been this spring and summer, I had come to terms with the fact that living in New York City and all, I’d be forced to pack up my carefully curated collection of transparent heels and flats in storage from now until April (if I’m lucky—more likely May). It would be difficult, yes. But I had no choice. Then, I saw Pamela Anderson’s outfit for her first day in San Sebastián, Spain, where she’s attending the 72nd San Sebastián Film Festival to celebrate her latest film The Last Showgirl, and everything I thought I knew about the relationship between net shoes and fall shifted.

For a screening of the film, Anderson kept her look utterly paired back and minimalist, yet glamorous in an effortless way. In all black, she wore a cashmere crewneck sweater with tailored trousers, oval sunglasses, and a pair of point-toe net stilettos that perfectly complimented her autumnal ensemble. With the outfit, she accessorized with not one, but two bags—one leather and another woven—further emphasizing that traditionally summery pieces *can* be repurposed throughout the year. It just takes a creative touch.

Scroll down to shop the best net shoes on the market right now, keeping in mind that they can be worn just as easily with a sundress or A-line poplin skirt as a luxe sweater and pair of trousers. Don’t put them in a box—Anderson didn’t, and look how chic it turned out.

Actress Pamela Anderson arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 25, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Pamela Anderson

Shop the net shoe trend for fall:

Heeled Mesh Shoes
MANGO
Heeled Mesh Shoes

Get these while they're in stock and on sale.

Fishnet Ankle Strap Pump
Alaïa
Fishnet Ankle Strap Pump

I would never say no to Alaïa if I didn't have to.

Jeffrey Campbell Netted Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Netted Flats

These are selling out on practically every retailer's website.

Kate Slingback Pump
Yosi Samra
Kate Slingback Pump

The perfect pick for an all-black outfit this fall.

Mesh Ballerina
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina

These also come in metallic silver if you're interested.

Isa Slide
RAYE
Isa Slide

I'm so here for the slipper trend.

Oxalis Net Buckle Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Oxalis Net Buckle Slingback Pumps

In awe.

Kendall Heel
Tony Bianco
Kendall Heel

Hello, sale.

Lola Flat
RAYE
Lola Flat

Easy, comfortable, and on-trend? Say less.

Quinn Embellished Removable Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats in Mesh
J.Crew
Quinn Embellished Removable Ankle-Strap Ballet Flats in Mesh

The removable jewelry-like ankle straps are so fun.

Andrea 50 Sling
PIFERI
Andrea 50 Sling

My Piferi heels are beyond comfortable, even for long periods on your feet.

Mia Flat
Tony Bianco
Mia Flat

You know you want to...

Alba Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Ballet Flats

Fashion girls love these.

Mesh Heart-Toe Slingback Pumps
ALAIA
Mesh Heart-Toe Slingback Pumps

I heart you.

