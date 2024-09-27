That's It—I'm Only Wearing Net Shoes the Pamela Anderson Way This Fall
As much fun as the net and mesh shoe trend has been this spring and summer, I had come to terms with the fact that living in New York City and all, I’d be forced to pack up my carefully curated collection of transparent heels and flats in storage from now until April (if I’m lucky—more likely May). It would be difficult, yes. But I had no choice. Then, I saw Pamela Anderson’s outfit for her first day in San Sebastián, Spain, where she’s attending the 72nd San Sebastián Film Festival to celebrate her latest film The Last Showgirl, and everything I thought I knew about the relationship between net shoes and fall shifted.
For a screening of the film, Anderson kept her look utterly paired back and minimalist, yet glamorous in an effortless way. In all black, she wore a cashmere crewneck sweater with tailored trousers, oval sunglasses, and a pair of point-toe net stilettos that perfectly complimented her autumnal ensemble. With the outfit, she accessorized with not one, but two bags—one leather and another woven—further emphasizing that traditionally summery pieces *can* be repurposed throughout the year. It just takes a creative touch.
Scroll down to shop the best net shoes on the market right now, keeping in mind that they can be worn just as easily with a sundress or A-line poplin skirt as a luxe sweater and pair of trousers. Don’t put them in a box—Anderson didn’t, and look how chic it turned out.
WHO: Pamela Anderson
Shop the net shoe trend for fall:
The removable jewelry-like ankle straps are so fun.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
