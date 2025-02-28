This New Pretty Shoe Color Trend Is Going to Be As Popular Among Celebs as Red Shoes Were

Agree or disagree, but I find that red shoes are quite classic. So in no way is this my PSA to stow away your red shoes, but the trend has been going strong for approximately two years now, and a new shoe color trend has officially entered the chat: pale pink shoes. If you follow fashion (or at least read Who What Wear regularly), this should come as no surprise to you, as powder pink has been the subject of breathless coverage ever since it flooded the S/S 25 runways. I'm adding to that coverage because bona fide fashion-girl celebrity Elizabeth Olsen just wore a pair of pale pink shoes to attend the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week.

Olsen opted for a pair of wedge-heel pink satin mules, which she paired with a rust brown jacket-and-skirt Fendi look. The unexpected color combination proved that pale pink shoes are actually quite versatile and will make anything they're worn with look prettier, whether that's what you're going for or not. And Olsen isn't alone—fellow celebrities like Selena Gomez have also started dipping a toe into (no pun intended) the pale pink shoe trend. Keep scrolling to see for yourself how pretty they are, and shop some of the best pairs on the market thus far.

Elizabeth Olsen at the MFW Fendi show

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)

Elizabeth Olsen at the MFW Fendi show

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)

More Celebs in Pale Pink Shoes

Selena Gomez wearing pink in Palm Springs

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress

Bel Powley wearing a red dress at a BAFTA party

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Bel Powley

WEAR: Simone Rocha dress; Sophia Webster shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Shop My Pale Pink Shoe Picks

Stacy Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Stacy Heeled Sandals in Pink Croc

Lady Horsebit Slide Sandal
Gucci
Lady Horsebit Slide Sandals in Light Pink

Birkenstock Boston Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Clogs in Light Rose

Fendi Ffoldpink and Beige Leather Low-Heeled Slingbacks
Fendi
FFoldpink and Beige Leather Low-Heeled Slingbacks

Liv Mary Jane
COACH
Liv Mary Janes in Blush

Balla Mesh Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flats in Pink

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Mary Jane Flats in Ballet

Lista 30 Leather Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Lista 30 Leather Pumps in Light Pink

Satin Ballet Flats
ZARA
Satin Ballet Flats

