This New Pretty Shoe Color Trend Is Going to Be As Popular Among Celebs as Red Shoes Were
Agree or disagree, but I find that red shoes are quite classic. So in no way is this my PSA to stow away your red shoes, but the trend has been going strong for approximately two years now, and a new shoe color trend has officially entered the chat: pale pink shoes. If you follow fashion (or at least read Who What Wear regularly), this should come as no surprise to you, as powder pink has been the subject of breathless coverage ever since it flooded the S/S 25 runways. I'm adding to that coverage because bona fide fashion-girl celebrity Elizabeth Olsen just wore a pair of pale pink shoes to attend the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week.
Olsen opted for a pair of wedge-heel pink satin mules, which she paired with a rust brown jacket-and-skirt Fendi look. The unexpected color combination proved that pale pink shoes are actually quite versatile and will make anything they're worn with look prettier, whether that's what you're going for or not. And Olsen isn't alone—fellow celebrities like Selena Gomez have also started dipping a toe into (no pun intended) the pale pink shoe trend. Keep scrolling to see for yourself how pretty they are, and shop some of the best pairs on the market thus far.
More Celebs in Pale Pink Shoes
WHO: Selena Gomez
WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress
WHO: Bel Powley
WEAR: Simone Rocha dress; Sophia Webster shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Shop My Pale Pink Shoe Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
