Agree or disagree, but I find that red shoes are quite classic. So in no way is this my PSA to stow away your red shoes, but the trend has been going strong for approximately two years now, and a new shoe color trend has officially entered the chat: pale pink shoes. If you follow fashion (or at least read Who What Wear regularly), this should come as no surprise to you, as powder pink has been the subject of breathless coverage ever since it flooded the S/S 25 runways. I'm adding to that coverage because bona fide fashion-girl celebrity Elizabeth Olsen just wore a pair of pale pink shoes to attend the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week.

Olsen opted for a pair of wedge-heel pink satin mules, which she paired with a rust brown jacket-and-skirt Fendi look. The unexpected color combination proved that pale pink shoes are actually quite versatile and will make anything they're worn with look prettier, whether that's what you're going for or not. And Olsen isn't alone—fellow celebrities like Selena Gomez have also started dipping a toe into (no pun intended) the pale pink shoe trend. Keep scrolling to see for yourself how pretty they are, and shop some of the best pairs on the market thus far.

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)

More Celebs in Pale Pink Shoes

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Bel Powley

WEAR: Simone Rocha dress; Sophia Webster shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Shop My Pale Pink Shoe Picks

Reformation Stacy Heeled Sandals in Pink Croc $248 SHOP NOW

Gucci Lady Horsebit Slide Sandals in Light Pink $890 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Boston Clogs in Light Rose $150 SHOP NOW

Fendi FFoldpink and Beige Leather Low-Heeled Slingbacks $1190 SHOP NOW

COACH Liv Mary Janes in Blush $195 SHOP NOW

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Flats in Pink $445 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flats in Ballet $395 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Lista 30 Leather Pumps in Light Pink $825 SHOP NOW