Nicole Richie Just Wore the Elegant Top-and-Jeans Pairing That French Women Love

Having earned the title of "style icon" in the early 2000s, Nicole Richie is no stranger to crafting an excellent outfit. And, last night she stepped out in a two-piece get-up that struck me as very similar to the specific pairing I've seen on the streets of Paris this summer.

Avoiding the pretty blouses and boxy tees that fashion people often come to during the summer months, Richie reached for an elegant strapless top to form the base of her evening-ready look. Selecting a strapless top with a curved finish, Richie's pretty pairing added a sculptural feel to her relaxed denim outfit that made it perfect for the late-night occasion.

With a dressed-up feel that outcompetes vest tops, the strapless top trend is one that French women have been using to energize their summer outfits for years. Styling well with minimal jewels for a je ne sais quoi finish, the top also looks elevated when layered up with charm necklaces or a silk scarf.

Wearing hers with a slim black belt and mid-wash wide-leg jeans, Richie chose to accessorize her look sans neckwear, reaching for statement earrings instead. Emerging hand-in-hand with her friend Hillary Duff (the friendship we didn't know we needed!), Richie's casual evening ensemble was drenched in the same cool-girl energy she has carried for decades.

To shop Richie's elegant ensemble, read on to discover our edit of the best strapless tops and jeans below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRAPLESS TOPS AND JEANS:

SNDYS Novalie Top $54 SHOP NOW This features a split detail at the side, making it great for both high and low-waisted bottoms.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a comfortable pair of jeans.

By Anthropologie Strapless Linen Top $68 SHOP NOW The linen composition gives this an elevated edge.

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Jeans $208 SHOP NOW The high-rise cut makes these so easy to style with a wide range of tops.

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 $24 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton tee or pair with a strapless top.

GRLFRND Linen Strapless Tunic Top $195 SHOP NOW This is designed to fit snugly around the waist before flaring our at the hip.

MANGO Mid-Rise Straight Jeans $70 SHOP NOW In my opinion, light-wash jeans are much easier to style in the summer months than their darker-wash counterparts.

MANGO Top With Turn-Down Neckline $36 SHOP NOW This rich khaki shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

ZARA Full Length Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

TOVE Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top $475 SHOP NOW This pretty bustier is at the top of every fashion persons wish list.

Madewell The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans $148 SHOP NOW These also come in two other colors.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.