Nicole Richie Just Wore the Elegant Top-and-Jeans Pairing That French Women Love
Having earned the title of "style icon" in the early 2000s, Nicole Richie is no stranger to crafting an excellent outfit. And, last night she stepped out in a two-piece get-up that struck me as very similar to the specific pairing I've seen on the streets of Paris this summer.
Avoiding the pretty blouses and boxy tees that fashion people often come to during the summer months, Richie reached for an elegant strapless top to form the base of her evening-ready look. Selecting a strapless top with a curved finish, Richie's pretty pairing added a sculptural feel to her relaxed denim outfit that made it perfect for the late-night occasion.
With a dressed-up feel that outcompetes vest tops, the strapless top trend is one that French women have been using to energize their summer outfits for years. Styling well with minimal jewels for a je ne sais quoi finish, the top also looks elevated when layered up with charm necklaces or a silk scarf.
Wearing hers with a slim black belt and mid-wash wide-leg jeans, Richie chose to accessorize her look sans neckwear, reaching for statement earrings instead. Emerging hand-in-hand with her friend Hillary Duff (the friendship we didn't know we needed!), Richie's casual evening ensemble was drenched in the same cool-girl energy she has carried for decades.
To shop Richie's elegant ensemble, read on to discover our edit of the best strapless tops and jeans below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRAPLESS TOPS AND JEANS:
This features a split detail at the side, making it great for both high and low-waisted bottoms.
Every great wardrobe starts with a comfortable pair of jeans.
The high-rise cut makes these so easy to style with a wide range of tops.
Style with straight-leg jeans or a voluminous skirt.
This is designed to fit snugly around the waist before flaring our at the hip.
In my opinion, light-wash jeans are much easier to style in the summer months than their darker-wash counterparts.
This pretty bustier is at the top of every fashion persons wish list.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
