FYI: Chic Dresses Are Wearing Jeans With Loafers in This Elevated Neutral

Forget black loafers; Uma Thurman's navy pair made her jeans outfit feel much more considered.

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Uma Thurman steps outside in Paris wearing straight leg blue jeans with a grey blazer and navy loafers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you want a temperature check on the trends set to ripple out next, you need only look across the Channel. Whether French or not, Paris's fashion set has a knack for offering up the styling ideas that matter most, so this week, as Paris Fashion Week has unfolded, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the off-duty street style set for inspiration to see me through these early autumn days.

So, when I spotted Uma Thurman out in the exact jeans-and-loafers combination I’ll happily be wearing on repeat this autumn, I was intrigued. Better yet? Her pairing featured an upgrade I hadn't even considered: Uma swapped the usual black loafers for a pair in a rich midnight navy.

Uma Thurman steps outside in Paris wearing straight leg blue jeans with a grey blazer and navy loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riffing on the blue tones in her mid-wash straight-leg jeans, the navy loafers created an easy tonal effect that made the whole outfit feel more considered and cohesive.

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Wearing hers with a knitted longline blazer over a simple white tee, Thurman kept the rest of the look pared-back, finishing with fine-framed sunglasses for a modern take on '90s minimalism.

Naturally making jeans feel a little more put-together, I’ll be taking this styling trick with me well into autumn. If you will, too, read on to shop the navy loafers I recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.