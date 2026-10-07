FYI: Chic Dresses Are Wearing Jeans With Loafers in This Elevated Neutral

If you want a temperature check on the trends set to ripple out next, you need only look across the Channel. Whether French or not, Paris's fashion set has a knack for offering up the styling ideas that matter most, so this week, as Paris Fashion Week has unfolded, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the off-duty street style set for inspiration to see me through these early autumn days.
So, when I spotted Uma Thurman out in the exact jeans-and-loafers combination I’ll happily be wearing on repeat this autumn, I was intrigued. Better yet? Her pairing featured an upgrade I hadn't even considered: Uma swapped the usual black loafers for a pair in a rich midnight navy.
Riffing on the blue tones in her mid-wash straight-leg jeans, the navy loafers created an easy tonal effect that made the whole outfit feel more considered and cohesive.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Wearing hers with a knitted longline blazer over a simple white tee, Thurman kept the rest of the look pared-back, finishing with fine-framed sunglasses for a modern take on '90s minimalism.
Naturally making jeans feel a little more put-together, I’ll be taking this styling trick with me well into autumn. If you will, too, read on to shop the navy loafers I recommend below.
Shop Navy Loafers:
Next
Tassle Penny Loafers
Style these with white socks to give you look a preppy energy.
G.H. Bass
Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass's loafers are a fashion person's favourites.
John Lewis
Golders Leather Square Toe Loafers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Ferragamo
Maryan Suede Loafers
The suede composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.