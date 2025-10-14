Breaking: Julia Roberts Wore This Clashing Bag Color With Black Flats, and the World Didn't End

We’ve all subscribed to a fashion rule here and there. No mixing metals, no more than one print at a time, and no wearing white after Labor Day were always the ones I’d hear about among the fashion inclined. The one I love to break the most, though, is the infamous trope of an outfit requiring your shoes to match your bag. I followed this rule for years, but thankfully, I’m growing out of that phase and onto a much chicer approach to styling my outfits: Clashing my bag color with my shoes. I know, this may seem like risky business if you’ve been a fashion rule follower for a long time. However, fashion people are embracing this styling trick more than you think.
Recently, Julia Roberts wore a navy blue handbag in contrast to her black flats while in Notting Hill, where she filmed one of her most popular romantic comedies. The rest of her outfit leaned toward monochromatic, a perfect palette for fall. Her soft beige sweater, dark plaid pants, and classic knit beanie looked great with her navy handbag, which added just the right amount of color to her otherwise understated ensemble. It might’ve been a shock to see for some of you, but as you can see, clashing your bag and shoes, rather than matching them together, is the elite styling option. Your outfits, especially for fall, will be way more interesting to sport—and far more deserving of compliments.
If you want to be brave and break a fashion rule, keep scrolling to recreate Roberts’s look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.