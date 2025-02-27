Is It Just Me, or Is This the Freshest Color to Wear With Brown Right Now?

Three months ago, I didn't know who Monica Barbaro was. Once I watched A Complete Unknown and listened to her mesmerizing singing voice, however, I knew that this was an actress whose career I'd be following closely. Whether she wins an Oscar for her portrayal of Joan Baez remains to be seen, but I'm looking forward to seeing what she wears on the red carpet regardless. She's been working with stylist Jeanann Williams on the entire press tour, and I have to say it's a match made in fashion heaven.

Barbaro attended a pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles this week wearing a Victoria Beckham dress that instantly convinced me that pistachio green looks fantastic with brown! In fact, I couldn't think of a fresher color combo to wear this spring and summer. It's giving mint chocolate chip ice cream—who could resist such a delight? Scroll down to see Monica Barbaro's newest outfit and shop the hues to wear together.

Monica Barbaro wears a brown and pistachio green dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Monica Barbaro: Victoria Beckham dress; Bulgari jewelry; Gianvito Rossi shoes

Shop Mint Green and Brown Pieces to Wear Together

Shimmer Tie Shirt
ZARA
Shimmer Tie Shirt

This Zara top is perfect for the office.

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Another day, another Zara gem.

Mohair-Blend Jumper
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Sweater

I'm not ready to give up my cozy sweaters for spring yet.

Wide Leg Suit Pants
MANGO
Wide Leg Suit Pants

Polished and practical.

Textured Jersey Top
H&M
Textured Jersey Top

This $18 price tag is calling my name.

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

So fresh and so clean.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

