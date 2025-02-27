Is It Just Me, or Is This the Freshest Color to Wear With Brown Right Now?

Three months ago, I didn't know who Monica Barbaro was. Once I watched A Complete Unknown and listened to her mesmerizing singing voice, however, I knew that this was an actress whose career I'd be following closely. Whether she wins an Oscar for her portrayal of Joan Baez remains to be seen, but I'm looking forward to seeing what she wears on the red carpet regardless. She's been working with stylist Jeanann Williams on the entire press tour, and I have to say it's a match made in fashion heaven.

Barbaro attended a pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles this week wearing a Victoria Beckham dress that instantly convinced me that pistachio green looks fantastic with brown! In fact, I couldn't think of a fresher color combo to wear this spring and summer. It's giving mint chocolate chip ice cream—who could resist such a delight? Scroll down to see Monica Barbaro's newest outfit and shop the hues to wear together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Monica Barbaro: Victoria Beckham dress; Bulgari jewelry; Gianvito Rossi shoes

Shop Mint Green and Brown Pieces to Wear Together

ZARA Shimmer Tie Shirt $46 SHOP NOW This Zara top is perfect for the office.

ZARA Satin Effect Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW Another day, another Zara gem.

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Sweater $139 SHOP NOW I'm not ready to give up my cozy sweaters for spring yet.

MANGO Wide Leg Suit Pants $99 SHOP NOW Polished and practical.

H&M Textured Jersey Top $18 SHOP NOW This $18 price tag is calling my name.

Reformation Layla Linen Skirt $158 SHOP NOW So fresh and so clean.