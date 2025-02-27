Is It Just Me, or Is This the Freshest Color to Wear With Brown Right Now?
Three months ago, I didn't know who Monica Barbaro was. Once I watched A Complete Unknown and listened to her mesmerizing singing voice, however, I knew that this was an actress whose career I'd be following closely. Whether she wins an Oscar for her portrayal of Joan Baez remains to be seen, but I'm looking forward to seeing what she wears on the red carpet regardless. She's been working with stylist Jeanann Williams on the entire press tour, and I have to say it's a match made in fashion heaven.
Barbaro attended a pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles this week wearing a Victoria Beckham dress that instantly convinced me that pistachio green looks fantastic with brown! In fact, I couldn't think of a fresher color combo to wear this spring and summer. It's giving mint chocolate chip ice cream—who could resist such a delight? Scroll down to see Monica Barbaro's newest outfit and shop the hues to wear together.
On Monica Barbaro: Victoria Beckham dress; Bulgari jewelry; Gianvito Rossi shoes
Shop Mint Green and Brown Pieces to Wear Together
