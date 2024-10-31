Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Miniskirt-and-Heel Outfit Petite Celebs Swear By

Something that I've noticed is whether or not they're "trendy" during a particular season, celebrities love platform shoes. This is especially true of petite celebrities, who are often the ones to wear the highest of high heels. There's certainly nothing wrong with being on the petite side (I'm also a member of the club), but I can attest that having a little extra height sometimes is fun.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of those platform-shoe-loving celebrities I'm referring to, and while out in New York City this week, she was photographed wearing the outfit petite celebs adore: a miniskirt and yes, platform shoes. In this instance, Rodrigo opted for a brown suede micro-miniskirt and black patent leather ankle-strap platforms, complete with a black leather top.

Below, I've highlighted a few other petite celebs who love this skirt-and-shoe combination, so keep scrolling to see how they made it their own, and shop miniskirts and platform shoes that would pair beautifully.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Other Petite Celebrities Wearing the Outfit Trend

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Jenna Ortega

(Image credit: Vegan/Backgrid)

WHO: Joey King

(Image credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

WHO: Natalie Portman

Shop Miniskirts

Reformation Veda Carla Low Waist Leather Skirt in Mole Suede $248 SHOP NOW

Madewell Postage Stamp Mini Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

Mango Pleated Miniskirt $46 SHOP NOW

Shop Platform Shoes

Sam Edelman Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandals $150 SHOP NOW

Prada Suede Platform Sandals $1290 SHOP NOW