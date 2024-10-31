Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Miniskirt-and-Heel Outfit Petite Celebs Swear By
Something that I've noticed is whether or not they're "trendy" during a particular season, celebrities love platform shoes. This is especially true of petite celebrities, who are often the ones to wear the highest of high heels. There's certainly nothing wrong with being on the petite side (I'm also a member of the club), but I can attest that having a little extra height sometimes is fun.
Olivia Rodrigo is one of those platform-shoe-loving celebrities I'm referring to, and while out in New York City this week, she was photographed wearing the outfit petite celebs adore: a miniskirt and yes, platform shoes. In this instance, Rodrigo opted for a brown suede micro-miniskirt and black patent leather ankle-strap platforms, complete with a black leather top.
Below, I've highlighted a few other petite celebs who love this skirt-and-shoe combination, so keep scrolling to see how they made it their own, and shop miniskirts and platform shoes that would pair beautifully.
Other Petite Celebrities Wearing the Outfit Trend
WHO: Sabrina Carpenter
WHO: Jenna Ortega
WHO: Joey King
WHO: Natalie Portman
Shop Miniskirts
Shop Platform Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
