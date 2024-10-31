Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Miniskirt-and-Heel Outfit Petite Celebs Swear By

Allyson Payer
News

Something that I've noticed is whether or not they're "trendy" during a particular season, celebrities love platform shoes. This is especially true of petite celebrities, who are often the ones to wear the highest of high heels. There's certainly nothing wrong with being on the petite side (I'm also a member of the club), but I can attest that having a little extra height sometimes is fun.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of those platform-shoe-loving celebrities I'm referring to, and while out in New York City this week, she was photographed wearing the outfit petite celebs adore: a miniskirt and yes, platform shoes. In this instance, Rodrigo opted for a brown suede micro-miniskirt and black patent leather ankle-strap platforms, complete with a black leather top.

Below, I've highlighted a few other petite celebs who love this skirt-and-shoe combination, so keep scrolling to see how they made it their own, and shop miniskirts and platform shoes that would pair beautifully.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a miniskirt and platform shoes

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Other Petite Celebrities Wearing the Outfit Trend

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a miniskirt and platform shoes

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter

Jenna Ortega wearing a miniskirt and platform shoes

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Jenna Ortega

Joey King wearing a miniskirt and platform shoes

(Image credit: Vegan/Backgrid)

WHO: Joey King

Natalie Portman wearing a miniskirt and platform shoes

(Image credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

WHO: Natalie Portman

Shop Miniskirts

Veda Carla Low Waist Leather Skirt
Reformation
Veda Carla Low Waist Leather Skirt in Mole Suede

Madewell Postage Stamp Mini Skirt
Madewell
Postage Stamp Mini Skirt

Pleated Miniskirt
Mango
Pleated Miniskirt

Shop Platform Shoes

Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandal
Sam Edelman
Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandals

Suede Platform Sandals
Prada
Suede Platform Sandals

Larroudé, Olivia Leopard-Print Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps
Larroudé
Olivia Leopard-Print Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps

