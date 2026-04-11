I’m Sold: Jeans Look Chicest With This Pretty Blouse Trend This Spring

When I’m short on time and staring blankly into my wardrobe with no clue where to start, I almost always fall back on a T-shirt and jeans. It’s reliable, of course, but it rarely leaves me feeling like the best version of myself. Lately, though, I’ve started defaulting to an easy upgrade that feels far more chic with very little extra effort: pairing my jeans with a billowy, long-sleeved blouse.
The combination struck me afresh this week when I spotted Riley Keough in high-rise straight-leg jeans, styled with a relaxed, long-sleeve blouse. The voluminous sleeves added a sense of polish that a simple tee just can’t replicate, while the soft drape kept the look grounded with an effortless, slightly bohemian ease.
She finished the outfit with glossy block-heel, high-vamp shoes, giving the ensemble a distinctly 2026 feel. Minimal black sunglasses and delicate drop earrings framed her face, while a tote layered with a crossbody bag added a practical touch.
Just as easy to throw on as your go-to tee, this simple swap elevates everyday denim. Read on to discover the best long-sleeve blouses to wear with your favourite jeans below.
Shop Blouses and Jeans:
H&M
Pintucked Blouse
The cotton composition ensures a light and breathable finish.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Drawstring Poplin Blouse
Style with jeans on the day-to-day or pair this with tailored trousers to dress it up.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
Zara
Shiny Satin Blouse
The light beige shade makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Mango
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans
The slightly slouchy cut makes these perfect for daily styling.
Marks & Spencer
Frill Detail Blouse
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Zara
Straight High-Waist Jeans
Wear these with a long sleeve blouse to get Riley's look.
Sézane
Tinia Shirt
Sézane's blouses are some of the chicest around right now.
& Other Stories
Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in light grey.
Free People
Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Whilst I love this in the cream, it also comes in nine other shades.