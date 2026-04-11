I’m Sold: Jeans Look Chicest With This Pretty Blouse Trend This Spring

Fashion people have weighed in: this is the prettiest top trend you can wear with jeans right now.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Jump to category:

When I’m short on time and staring blankly into my wardrobe with no clue where to start, I almost always fall back on a T-shirt and jeans. It’s reliable, of course, but it rarely leaves me feeling like the best version of myself. Lately, though, I’ve started defaulting to an easy upgrade that feels far more chic with very little extra effort: pairing my jeans with a billowy, long-sleeved blouse.

The combination struck me afresh this week when I spotted Riley Keough in high-rise straight-leg jeans, styled with a relaxed, long-sleeve blouse. The voluminous sleeves added a sense of polish that a simple tee just can’t replicate, while the soft drape kept the look grounded with an effortless, slightly bohemian ease.

Riley Keough walks down the street wearing straight-leg jeans with a blouse and high-vamp flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She finished the outfit with glossy block-heel, high-vamp shoes, giving the ensemble a distinctly 2026 feel. Minimal black sunglasses and delicate drop earrings framed her face, while a tote layered with a crossbody bag added a practical touch.

Just as easy to throw on as your go-to tee, this simple swap elevates everyday denim. Read on to discover the best long-sleeve blouses to wear with your favourite jeans below.

Shop Blouses and Jeans:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro