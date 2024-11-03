I’m Shocked That 1) Lila Moss Wore a H&M Jumper, and 2) That It’s Still in Stock
With a style icon for a mother, model Lila Moss knows a thing or two about assembling an excellent look, and strolling through London's streets this week, Moss stepped out in an elegant outfit I instantly assumed was designer. A simple ensemble in many ways, Moss's casual outfit tapped into some key winter trends, all the while employing some capsule wardrobe basics—helping her to achieve a cosy and wearable silhouette that I'm already eager to emulate.
Tapping into a major jumper trend, Moss choose a grey wool knit in a sporty-inspired, polo-shirt cut. In a light grey tone, Moss's jumper brought a soft, airy feel to her look, which was darker from the waist down. While I initially assumed the piece might come from The Row or somewhere similar, the jumper is actually from high street favourite, H&M. At £55, the wool-blend polo shirt looked well beyond its price tag. Employing a roomy fit and neat collar finish, it has the same relaxed, sophisticated vibe as new-season knits seen throughout designer collections.
Pairing it with faded black jeans and glossy leather loafers, Moss's weekend look picked up on a few other winter trends that have been emerging in London this season. Polished, but not overly formal, her choice of shiny loafers reflects the patent vibe we're seeing across footwear at the moment, making her jumper and jeans outfit feel so much more put-together in the process.
Sporty and playful, a polo-collar jumper styles well with jeans, but I'd argue it's also perfectly placed to wear with tailored trousers or an on-trend tartan skirt for even more preppy appeal.
To discover the hero knit that undoubtedly won't be around for much longer, read on to shop Lila Moss's H&M wool-blend polo shirt here, and discover our edit of the best knit polo shirts below.
SHOP THE H&M WOOL POLO-COLLAR JUMPER HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE POLO COLLARED JUMPERS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
