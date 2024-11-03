I’m Shocked That 1) Lila Moss Wore a H&M Jumper, and 2) That It’s Still in Stock

With a style icon for a mother, model Lila Moss knows a thing or two about assembling an excellent look, and strolling through London's streets this week, Moss stepped out in an elegant outfit I instantly assumed was designer. A simple ensemble in many ways, Moss's casual outfit tapped into some key winter trends, all the while employing some capsule wardrobe basics—helping her to achieve a cosy and wearable silhouette that I'm already eager to emulate.

Tapping into a major jumper trend, Moss choose a grey wool knit in a sporty-inspired, polo-shirt cut. In a light grey tone, Moss's jumper brought a soft, airy feel to her look, which was darker from the waist down. While I initially assumed the piece might come from The Row or somewhere similar, the jumper is actually from high street favourite, H&M. At £55, the wool-blend polo shirt looked well beyond its price tag. Employing a roomy fit and neat collar finish, it has the same relaxed, sophisticated vibe as new-season knits seen throughout designer collections.

Lila Moss wears a knitted polo shirt from H&M.

(Image credit: @lilamoss)

Pairing it with faded black jeans and glossy leather loafers, Moss's weekend look picked up on a few other winter trends that have been emerging in London this season. Polished, but not overly formal, her choice of shiny loafers reflects the patent vibe we're seeing across footwear at the moment, making her jumper and jeans outfit feel so much more put-together in the process.

Sporty and playful, a polo-collar jumper styles well with jeans, but I'd argue it's also perfectly placed to wear with tailored trousers or an on-trend tartan skirt for even more preppy appeal.

To discover the hero knit that undoubtedly won't be around for much longer, read on to shop Lila Moss's H&M wool-blend polo shirt here, and discover our edit of the best knit polo shirts below.

