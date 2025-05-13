H&M Sells Out of These $30 Pants Every Summer Like Clockwork

There are a few things I've come to expect in life. There will be a wait at Lucien on a Friday night, but if you're patient, the best seat in the house is at the bar. Miuccia Prada will be the best dressed person at both Prada's and Miu Miu's runway shows, no matter the celebrities or tastemakers in attendance. I will take the free Biscoff cookies if I'm flying Delta (with a coffee, even though everyone says it's disgusting). And finally, H&M will sell out of its linen pants every time summer rolls around. These are facts of life, and ones that likely will never change.

So, when I spotted a pair of said viral H&M white linen pants among the brand's summer 2025 new arrivals recently, I knew what I had to do. That is, order my size before every size sells out and stays sold out for the remainder of summer. This outcome is inevitable, and I refuse to be burned by procrastination like I have been in the past.

Because sharing is caring and I want the best karma I can get, I refuse to gatekeep my find. After all, everyone deserves to own at least one pair of comfy, chic, and easy bottoms during the warmer months. They go with everything and, in my opinion, are chicer than any pair of shorts on the market. Plus, this year, they only cost $30 and come in 11 colors, ranging from classic white to striped navy, all of which are available in all sizes at the time of publishing.

That last part won't be the case for long. Before you miss out like I have in previous summers, fill up your H&M shopping cart with the best summer pants, well, ever.

Shop H&M's $30 viral linen pants:

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

You can't go wrong with classic white, especially if you pair them with a white top. An all-white look is so clean and elegant.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

But black is great too because you don't have to stress about stains.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

Chocolate-brown linen pants? Say less.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

I've been living in navy blue this season. It's such a chic black alternative.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

Striped pants are J.Lo approved.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

This color would look so chic and natural with a simple black bikini top.

Shop more new H&M summer arrivals:

Oval Sunglasses
H&M
Oval Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell sunglasses always give me Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibes.

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

I buy linen shirts in bulk every summer.

Straight-Leg Drawstring Pants
H&M
Straight-Leg Drawstring Pants

This eyelet version is so pretty. I'm in awe.

Twill Shacket
H&M
Twill Shacket

Meet me in the French Riviera with this Yves Klein blue chore jacket.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Yep, I'm buying these croc flip-flops, too.

Defined-Waist T-Shirt Dress
H&M
Defined-Waist T-Shirt Dress

T-shirt dresses are the ultimate blank canvas.

Straw Tote Bag
H&M
Straw Tote Bag

A great pop of color for summer.

Silk-Blend Ribbed Thong Bodysuit
H&M
Silk-Blend Ribbed Thong Bodysuit

This bodysuit reduces the annoyance of tucking in your tank tops.

Dress Shorts
H&M
Dress Shorts

Chic and easy.

Ring-Detail Flip-Flops
H&M
Ring-Detail Flip-Flops

The toe jewelry on these flip-flops makes them look way pricier.

Tie-Shoulder-Strap Beach Dress
H&M
Tie-Shoulder-Strap Beach Dress

Nothing beats a no-effort summer frock.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

These look like they could cost $480 instead of $48.

Dobby-Weave Blouse
H&M
Dobby-Weave Blouse

Toss this on with denim shorts and slide sandals for all your summer errands.

Denim Shorts
H&M
Denim Shorts

Finally, a pair of denim shorts that's not cut up and distressed.

Sunglasses
H&M
Sunglasses

Oh, these are fun.

Eyelet-Embroidered Dress With Tie Shoulder Straps
H&M
Eyelet-Embroidered Dress With Tie Shoulder Straps

The perfect summer vacation dress—secured.

Denim Pullover Top
H&M
Denim Pullover Top

This structured denim shirt would look great with linen pants.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

For a wider fit, go with this linen pair.

Straw Flats
H&M
Straw Flats

Say yes to these straw flats.

Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M
Cat Eye Sunglasses

Wire-rim sunglasses are coming back.

Linen Drawstring Shorts
H&M
Linen Drawstring Shorts

The shorts version is so good.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

