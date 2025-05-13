H&M Sells Out of These $30 Pants Every Summer Like Clockwork
There are a few things I've come to expect in life. There will be a wait at Lucien on a Friday night, but if you're patient, the best seat in the house is at the bar. Miuccia Prada will be the best dressed person at both Prada's and Miu Miu's runway shows, no matter the celebrities or tastemakers in attendance. I will take the free Biscoff cookies if I'm flying Delta (with a coffee, even though everyone says it's disgusting). And finally, H&M will sell out of its linen pants every time summer rolls around. These are facts of life, and ones that likely will never change.
So, when I spotted a pair of said viral H&M white linen pants among the brand's summer 2025 new arrivals recently, I knew what I had to do. That is, order my size before every size sells out and stays sold out for the remainder of summer. This outcome is inevitable, and I refuse to be burned by procrastination like I have been in the past.
Because sharing is caring and I want the best karma I can get, I refuse to gatekeep my find. After all, everyone deserves to own at least one pair of comfy, chic, and easy bottoms during the warmer months. They go with everything and, in my opinion, are chicer than any pair of shorts on the market. Plus, this year, they only cost $30 and come in 11 colors, ranging from classic white to striped navy, all of which are available in all sizes at the time of publishing.
That last part won't be the case for long. Before you miss out like I have in previous summers, fill up your H&M shopping cart with the best summer pants, well, ever.
Shop H&M's $30 viral linen pants:
You can't go wrong with classic white, especially if you pair them with a white top. An all-white look is so clean and elegant.
I've been living in navy blue this season. It's such a chic black alternative.
Striped pants are J.Lo approved.
This color would look so chic and natural with a simple black bikini top.
Shop more new H&M summer arrivals:
Tortoiseshell sunglasses always give me Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibes.
I buy linen shirts in bulk every summer.
T-shirt dresses are the ultimate blank canvas.
This bodysuit reduces the annoyance of tucking in your tank tops.
Toss this on with denim shorts and slide sandals for all your summer errands.
Wire-rim sunglasses are coming back.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
