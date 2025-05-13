H&M Sells Out of These $30 Pants Every Summer Like Clockwork

There are a few things I've come to expect in life. There will be a wait at Lucien on a Friday night, but if you're patient, the best seat in the house is at the bar. Miuccia Prada will be the best dressed person at both Prada's and Miu Miu's runway shows, no matter the celebrities or tastemakers in attendance. I will take the free Biscoff cookies if I'm flying Delta (with a coffee, even though everyone says it's disgusting). And finally, H&M will sell out of its linen pants every time summer rolls around. These are facts of life, and ones that likely will never change.

So, when I spotted a pair of said viral H&M white linen pants among the brand's summer 2025 new arrivals recently, I knew what I had to do. That is, order my size before every size sells out and stays sold out for the remainder of summer. This outcome is inevitable, and I refuse to be burned by procrastination like I have been in the past.

Because sharing is caring and I want the best karma I can get, I refuse to gatekeep my find. After all, everyone deserves to own at least one pair of comfy, chic, and easy bottoms during the warmer months. They go with everything and, in my opinion, are chicer than any pair of shorts on the market. Plus, this year, they only cost $30 and come in 11 colors, ranging from classic white to striped navy, all of which are available in all sizes at the time of publishing.

That last part won't be the case for long. Before you miss out like I have in previous summers, fill up your H&M shopping cart with the best summer pants, well, ever.

Shop H&M's $30 viral linen pants:

H&M Linen-Blend Pants $30 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with classic white, especially if you pair them with a white top. An all-white look is so clean and elegant.

H&M Linen-Blend Pants $30 SHOP NOW But black is great too because you don't have to stress about stains.

H&M Linen-Blend Pants $30 SHOP NOW Chocolate-brown linen pants? Say less.

H&M Linen-Blend Pants $30 SHOP NOW I've been living in navy blue this season. It's such a chic black alternative.

H&M Linen-Blend Pants $30 SHOP NOW This color would look so chic and natural with a simple black bikini top.

Shop more new H&M summer arrivals:

H&M Oval Sunglasses $15 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell sunglasses always give me Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy vibes.

H&M Linen Shirt $48 SHOP NOW I buy linen shirts in bulk every summer.

H&M Straight-Leg Drawstring Pants $40 SHOP NOW This eyelet version is so pretty. I'm in awe.

H&M Twill Shacket $53 SHOP NOW Meet me in the French Riviera with this Yves Klein blue chore jacket.

H&M Flip-Flops $25 SHOP NOW Yep, I'm buying these croc flip-flops, too.

H&M Straw Tote Bag $25 SHOP NOW A great pop of color for summer.

H&M Silk-Blend Ribbed Thong Bodysuit $40 SHOP NOW This bodysuit reduces the annoyance of tucking in your tank tops.

H&M Dress Shorts $25 SHOP NOW Chic and easy.

H&M Ring-Detail Flip-Flops $25 SHOP NOW The toe jewelry on these flip-flops makes them look way pricier.

H&M Tie-Shoulder-Strap Beach Dress $40 SHOP NOW Nothing beats a no-effort summer frock.

H&M Leather Sandals $48 SHOP NOW These look like they could cost $480 instead of $48.

H&M Dobby-Weave Blouse $25 SHOP NOW Toss this on with denim shorts and slide sandals for all your summer errands.

H&M Denim Shorts $25 SHOP NOW Finally, a pair of denim shorts that's not cut up and distressed.

H&M Sunglasses $15 SHOP NOW Oh, these are fun.

H&M Eyelet-Embroidered Dress With Tie Shoulder Straps $60 SHOP NOW The perfect summer vacation dress—secured.

H&M Denim Pullover Top $40 SHOP NOW This structured denim shirt would look great with linen pants.

H&M Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants $43 SHOP NOW For a wider fit, go with this linen pair.

H&M Straw Flats $30 SHOP NOW Say yes to these straw flats.