I Removed Everything From My Friend's H&M, Zara, and J.Crew Carts and Added These 33 Replacements

J.Crew, Zara, and H&amp;M models
(Image credit: J.Crew; Zara; H&M)
Jump to category:
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

One of my favorite things is when friends ask me to help them shop. Similarly, when someone asks for my opinion about whether or not they should buy something, I'm honest. After all, they didn't take the time to text me links for me to lie to them. Something I often find when taking a peep at someone's shopping cart is too many flash-in-the-pan trendy items and too many similar items. So when a friend recently asked me for help narrowing down their H&M, Zara, and J.Crew carts, I knew exactly how to lend my services.

H&M, Zara, and J.Crew make so many great things, but when brands have such a large inventory like these do, being picky is necessary. And luckily, I am. So, if you're wondering what I put in my friend's cart from each of these sites, keep scrolling to find out and shop along with us.

H&M

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

These sell out every summer, so you should probably get them now.

Straw Flats
H&M
Straw Flats

They look so expensive.

Ramie Strappy Top With Pintucks
H&M
Ramie Strappy Top With Pintucks

Something this pretty for under $50 is a small miracle.

Fringe-Trimmed Midi Skirt
H&M
Fringe-Trimmed Midi Skirt

Such a cool and easy way to wear the fringe trend.

Crochet-Look Strappy Top
H&M
Crochet-Look Strappy Top

You'll wear this so much—trust me.

Straw Cowboy Hat
H&M
Straw Cowboy Hat

This is *the* accessory trend everyone is wearing with swimsuits.

Cotton Shorts With Drawstring
H&M
Cotton Shorts With Drawstring

Ordering these in every color is seriously tempting.

Peplum Strappy Top
H&M
Peplum Strappy Top

This would look so chic with a slim black skirt or black cigarette pants.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

I can't get over how elevated these look.

Cotton Skirt With Eyelet Embroidery
H&M
Cotton Skirt With Eyelet Embroidery

I like this so much better than my plain white midi skirts.

Knit Shorts
H&M
Knit Shorts

If you zoom in you'll see that these are actually crochet, so that $18 price point sounds even better.

Zara

Rib T-Shirt
ZARA
Rib T-Shirt

The most essential of the summer wardrobe essentials.

Zw Collection Draped Midi Dress
ZARA
ZW Collection Draped Midi Dress

Just add a pair of kitten-heel flip-flops.

Knit Mini Skirt
ZARA
Knit Mini Skirt

It also comes in yellow and baby blue...

Satin-Effect Flower Sandals
ZARA
Satin-Effect Flower Sandals

These pretty sandals will actually go with so many things.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Midi Skirt
ZARA
ZW Collection 100% Linen Midi Skirt

This look so chic with flat sandals.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Jacket
ZARA
ZW Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Jacket

Four words: Butter yellow suede jacket.

Perforated Embroidery Shorts
ZARA
Perforated Embroidery Shorts

Most of the shorts like this that I've come across are four times the price.

Pleated Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
Pleated Pants ZW Collection

Just a really good pair of summer pants.

Linen Vest
ZARA
Linen Vest

For wearing with the aforementioned pants or denim.

Zw Collection Denim Shorts
ZARA
ZW Collection Denim Shorts

As polished and elegant as denim shorts get.

ZARA, Peep-Toe Heels
ZARA
Peep-Toe Heels

This is the best pair of affordable peep toes I've seen.

J.Crew

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen

The only reason I haven't ordered this myself yet is because I can't decide on a color.

J.Crew, Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Linen

The matching skirt is a must.

J.Crew, 1993 Underwire Bikini Top in Retro Daisy Print
J.Crew
1993 Underwire Bikini Top in Retro Daisy Print

J.Crew bikinis are consistently great.

Shop the matching Ronnie Bikini Bottoms ($80).

J.Crew, Malta Handwoven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Malta Handwoven Straw Tote

Chocolate brown raffia bags are a rare find.

J.Crew, New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen

Just a great pair of linen pants.

J.Crew, Relaxed Premium-Weight Cropped T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Relaxed Premium-Weight Cropped T-Shirt in Stripe

The perfect year-round tee to pair with denim.

J.Crew, Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse

Our entire team of editors is freaking out over this skirt.

J.Crew, Seamed Mini Dress in Chambray
J.Crew
Seamed Mini Dress in Chambray

Everyone needs a chic little denim dress.

jcrew, Terry Full-Zip Track Jacket
J.Crew
Terry Full-Zip Track Jacket

Such a cool, easy take on the track jacket trend.

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Linen

I might have to order this one too.

J.Crew, Beach Pant With Pom-Poms
J.Crew
Beach Pant With Pom-Poms

I predict these won't be in stock for much longer.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸