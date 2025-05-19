I Removed Everything From My Friend's H&M, Zara, and J.Crew Carts and Added These 33 Replacements
One of my favorite things is when friends ask me to help them shop. Similarly, when someone asks for my opinion about whether or not they should buy something, I'm honest. After all, they didn't take the time to text me links for me to lie to them. Something I often find when taking a peep at someone's shopping cart is too many flash-in-the-pan trendy items and too many similar items. So when a friend recently asked me for help narrowing down their H&M, Zara, and J.Crew carts, I knew exactly how to lend my services.
H&M, Zara, and J.Crew make so many great things, but when brands have such a large inventory like these do, being picky is necessary. And luckily, I am. So, if you're wondering what I put in my friend's cart from each of these sites, keep scrolling to find out and shop along with us.
H&M
Zara
J.Crew
J.Crew bikinis are consistently great.
Shop the matching Ronnie Bikini Bottoms ($80).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
