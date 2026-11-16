Tights and Heels Look Much Chicer Worn in This Very Specific Way

Instead of semi-sheer tights, stylish dressers are wearing this elegant trend with pointed-toe heels right now.

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Jennifer Lopez steps outside wearing lace tights and heels with a burgundy leather jacket and blouse.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tights are trending, and for winter 2026, the chicest way to wear them is in a lace-embellished style, paired with pointed-toe heels. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez, who I spotted out this week wearing the elegant combination in the richest shade of burgundy.

Whilst her lace tights and pointed-toe heels set the tone for an elegant look, a tonal burgundy outfit only doubled down on the chicness. A long-line leather coat kept things cosy, while a delicate tie-front blouse added another layer of refinement.

Jennifer Lopez steps outside wearing lace tights and heels with a burgundy leather jacket and blouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creating an uninterrupted line from hip to toe, the decorative lace tights brought a welcome flourish to her outfit without the need for excessive accessories. Meanwhile, the sleek pointed-toe heels balanced the prettiness of the lace with a sharper finish, adding a little edge and sensuality.

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With party season approaching, this is one tights-and-shoes combination I expect to see everywhere. If J.Lo has inspired you as much as she has me, read on to shop my edit of the best lace tights and pointed-toe heels below.

Shop Lace Tights and Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.