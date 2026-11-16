Tights and Heels Look Much Chicer Worn in This Very Specific Way

Tights are trending, and for winter 2026, the chicest way to wear them is in a lace-embellished style, paired with pointed-toe heels. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez, who I spotted out this week wearing the elegant combination in the richest shade of burgundy.
Whilst her lace tights and pointed-toe heels set the tone for an elegant look, a tonal burgundy outfit only doubled down on the chicness. A long-line leather coat kept things cosy, while a delicate tie-front blouse added another layer of refinement.
Creating an uninterrupted line from hip to toe, the decorative lace tights brought a welcome flourish to her outfit without the need for excessive accessories. Meanwhile, the sleek pointed-toe heels balanced the prettiness of the lace with a sharper finish, adding a little edge and sensuality.
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With party season approaching, this is one tights-and-shoes combination I expect to see everywhere. If J.Lo has inspired you as much as she has me, read on to shop my edit of the best lace tights and pointed-toe heels below.
Shop Lace Tights and Heels:
H&M
Lace Tights
These also come in burgundy and black.
MANGO
Pointed-Toe Heeled Shoe
In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a pair of pointed-toe heels.
Swedish Stockings
Nova Lace Tights
Swedish Stockings' tights are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Calzedonia
Floral Lace Tights
Style these with heels or pair them with knee-high boots.
Reformation
Pillar Slingback Heel
The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Heist Studios
Black Floral Lace Tights
Lace tights are such an easy way to elevate your winter styling.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Jilliah 55 Shiny Lamb Black
Style these with lace tights or dress them down with denim.
Marks & Spencer
Floral Mesh Tights
These look more expensive than they are.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes
Style these with brown lace tights for a sleek, co-ordinated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.