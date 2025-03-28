Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring

While jeans are undeniably a wardrobe staple, straddling the delicate balance between casual ease and polished sophistication, there comes a moment—often at the cusp of spring—when the thought of slipping into them feels less than enticing. After months of wear during the winter, there's a need to break free from them. Fortunately, a world of equally versatile and eternally elegant alternatives awaits.

This spring, we’re giving our beloved jeans a well-deserved rest and turning to refined options like silk and satin trousers, whose sleek surfaces exude an air of understated luxury. Additionally, we’re embracing the breezy allure of linen pants—timeless, light, and ideal for warmer days. But the jean alternatives don’t stop there. Keep scrolling to discover six of the most stylish pant options to wear this season—and beyond—along with fresh inspiration from the fashion set on how to wear them with true flair.

1. Linen Pants

Style Notes: When the warm weather arrives, linen trousers become the ultimate wardrobe staple we can’t live without. For those of us who aren’t dress people, nothing quite compares to their breezy, effortless, and polished appeal. Whether paired with a matching linen top, a bathing suit, or a lightweight sweater, linen pants are the perfect go-to for a cool, chic look.

Shop linen pants:

ZARA 100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection $70 SHOP NOW

Reformation Vida Linen Low Rise Pants $198 SHOP NOW

j.crew New Soleil Pants $98 SHOP NOW

ANDRES OTALORA Encontrarte Linen Wide-Leg Pants $475 SHOP NOW

MANGO Linen Crossover Trousers $100 SHOP NOW

2. Silk or Satin Pants

Style Notes: Last spring, silk pants were everywhere on my social media feed, and I expect the same to happen this year. Thanks to their flowing, beautifully draped design, they’re one of the easiest pieces to create a sophisticated yet modern look. While you might assume silk means expensive, that’s not always the case. Satin options offer the same luxurious look and feel but at a fraction of the price. There’s no shortage of styling inspiration for these pants, but our favorite is how French women wear them—paired with closed-toe kitten heels or ballet flats and a simple V-neck sweater.

Shop silk and satin pants:

MANGO Satin Straight-Fit Trousers $90 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $720 SHOP NOW

La Ligne Colby Pants $295 SHOP NOW

3. Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: As we head into April, we’re saying goodbye to our wool wide-leg trousers and embracing comfy elastane and cotton styles. And when it comes to colors, we’re all about variety—navy, beige, khaki, black, white—you name it, we’re here for it. Wondering how to style them? They’re super versatile. You can keep it simple with a cute tee, a chic trench coat, and strappy sandals, or dress it up with an elevated tank and kitten heels.

Shop wide-leg trousers:

Open Edit The Icon Trousers $70 SHOP NOW

Varley Kayson Wide Leg 32" $138 SHOP NOW

Another Tomorrow Relaxed Wide Leg Pants $690 SHOP NOW

ZARA Pleated Pants $46 SHOP NOW

4. Cropped Pants

Style Notes: Leave your controversial capris at home because there’s a more wearable version making a comeback: cropped pants. Whether they're tight-fitting, like High Sport's iconic kick-flare silhouette, or more relaxed, these bottoms always exude a mature, polished vibe. However, styling them like a true fashion insider can be tricky. We're saving Sylvie’s combination (pictured above) of cropped pants, kitten heels, and a smocked peplum blouse for later. It’s effortlessly chic yet elegant—an ideal look we're determined to master down to a fine art.

Shop cropped pants:

Reformation Palmer Cropped Knit Pants $148 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Kick It Cropped Cotton-Blend Jacquard Flared Pants $940 SHOP NOW

DESTREE Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants $530 SHOP NOW

5. Textured Pants

Style Notes: Textured pants are perfect for minimalist dressers who want to add personality and depth to their wardrobe without relying on bold colors or prints. These pants make a subtle statement on their own, but they need to be styled thoughtfully to look chic. The trick is to keep the rest of your outfit simple (like Abi's flawless use of neutral tones in the photo above) and let the statement trousers stand out. Whether you go for navy, ivory, or black, stick to a color palette that complements the pants. Pair them with a coordinating top, a simple tee, or a relaxed button-down shirt. This easy formula is sure to earn you compliments.

Shop textured pants:

Le Bop Ribbed Flare Pants $228 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight-Fit Openwork Knitted Trousers $90 SHOP NOW

cos Plissé Wide-Leg Pants $120 SHOP NOW

6. Stirrup Leggings

Style Notes: If you're a fashion person living in cities like L.A., NYC, or Paris, you've likely noticed women swapping their classic leggings for stirrup versions—and for good reason. With the strap that loops under the foot, the stirrup detail adds a structured, fashion-forward touch that transforms leggings into something more elevated. This subtle yet distinctive design elongates the legs and creates a more polished, streamlined silhouette. Plus, they're incredibly versatile—they seamlessly transition from Pilates to brunch, from day to night, and pair effortlessly with everything from oversize sweaters and blazers to athleisure pieces.

Shop stirrup leggings:

Splits59 River Airweight Stirrup Leggings $124 SHOP NOW

SNDYS x Revolve Cassandra Leggings $73 SHOP NOW