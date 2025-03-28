Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring
While jeans are undeniably a wardrobe staple, straddling the delicate balance between casual ease and polished sophistication, there comes a moment—often at the cusp of spring—when the thought of slipping into them feels less than enticing. After months of wear during the winter, there's a need to break free from them. Fortunately, a world of equally versatile and eternally elegant alternatives awaits.
This spring, we’re giving our beloved jeans a well-deserved rest and turning to refined options like silk and satin trousers, whose sleek surfaces exude an air of understated luxury. Additionally, we’re embracing the breezy allure of linen pants—timeless, light, and ideal for warmer days. But the jean alternatives don’t stop there. Keep scrolling to discover six of the most stylish pant options to wear this season—and beyond—along with fresh inspiration from the fashion set on how to wear them with true flair.
1. Linen Pants
Style Notes: When the warm weather arrives, linen trousers become the ultimate wardrobe staple we can’t live without. For those of us who aren’t dress people, nothing quite compares to their breezy, effortless, and polished appeal. Whether paired with a matching linen top, a bathing suit, or a lightweight sweater, linen pants are the perfect go-to for a cool, chic look.
Shop linen pants:
2. Silk or Satin Pants
Style Notes: Last spring, silk pants were everywhere on my social media feed, and I expect the same to happen this year. Thanks to their flowing, beautifully draped design, they’re one of the easiest pieces to create a sophisticated yet modern look. While you might assume silk means expensive, that’s not always the case. Satin options offer the same luxurious look and feel but at a fraction of the price. There’s no shortage of styling inspiration for these pants, but our favorite is how French women wear them—paired with closed-toe kitten heels or ballet flats and a simple V-neck sweater.
Shop silk and satin pants:
3. Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: As we head into April, we’re saying goodbye to our wool wide-leg trousers and embracing comfy elastane and cotton styles. And when it comes to colors, we’re all about variety—navy, beige, khaki, black, white—you name it, we’re here for it. Wondering how to style them? They’re super versatile. You can keep it simple with a cute tee, a chic trench coat, and strappy sandals, or dress it up with an elevated tank and kitten heels.
Shop wide-leg trousers:
4. Cropped Pants
Style Notes: Leave your controversial capris at home because there’s a more wearable version making a comeback: cropped pants. Whether they're tight-fitting, like High Sport's iconic kick-flare silhouette, or more relaxed, these bottoms always exude a mature, polished vibe. However, styling them like a true fashion insider can be tricky. We're saving Sylvie’s combination (pictured above) of cropped pants, kitten heels, and a smocked peplum blouse for later. It’s effortlessly chic yet elegant—an ideal look we're determined to master down to a fine art.
Shop cropped pants:
5. Textured Pants
Style Notes: Textured pants are perfect for minimalist dressers who want to add personality and depth to their wardrobe without relying on bold colors or prints. These pants make a subtle statement on their own, but they need to be styled thoughtfully to look chic. The trick is to keep the rest of your outfit simple (like Abi's flawless use of neutral tones in the photo above) and let the statement trousers stand out. Whether you go for navy, ivory, or black, stick to a color palette that complements the pants. Pair them with a coordinating top, a simple tee, or a relaxed button-down shirt. This easy formula is sure to earn you compliments.
Shop textured pants:
6. Stirrup Leggings
Style Notes: If you're a fashion person living in cities like L.A., NYC, or Paris, you've likely noticed women swapping their classic leggings for stirrup versions—and for good reason. With the strap that loops under the foot, the stirrup detail adds a structured, fashion-forward touch that transforms leggings into something more elevated. This subtle yet distinctive design elongates the legs and creates a more polished, streamlined silhouette. Plus, they're incredibly versatile—they seamlessly transition from Pilates to brunch, from day to night, and pair effortlessly with everything from oversize sweaters and blazers to athleisure pieces.
Shop stirrup leggings:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
